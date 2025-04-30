Fortnite mobile to return to US iOS App Store next week After almost five years since being removed from the iOS App, Fortnite is coming back.

Fortnite mobile was removed from the iOS App Store in August 2020. Since then, a lot has happened in the world. But after today’s ruling, Fortnite is set to return to the United States iOS App Store next week.

On April 30, 2025, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took to social media to share the good news about Fortnite returning to the App Store. “We will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week,” Sweeney put simply. This marks almost five years since the mind-blowingly popular title was pulled from the store after Epic Games started selling V-Bucks direct to consumer instead of using the Apple transaction system, of which Apple takes its pound of flesh.

However, there is a caveat, and that is Sweeney's following sentence. Epic games will put forth a "peace proposal" that if Apple extends the court's decision worldwide, the company will put Fortnite back on the App Store and drop "current and future litigation." This statement is in relation to Judge Rogers' ruling, which found Apple and an executive lied under oath regarding the timing of Apple's implementation of fees on off-app purchases.

The return of Fortnite is thanks a new ruling by the court, which found that an Apple executive lied under oath in the Epic Games versus Apple trials. Previously, the Supreme Court denied both sides’ appeals of the case and even denied Epic Games’ bid to implement new App Store policy.

Players had previously tried to find workarounds to playing Fortnite on their mobile devices. Users looked to NVIDIA’s cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and even the EU where Fortnite was allowed to return to due to compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

While this spells the return of Fortnite mobile to the US iOS App Store, it might not be the end of the Epic Games v Apple saga. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more.