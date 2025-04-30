New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Threads has over 350 million users

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Threads continues to grow in users.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

Meta launched Threads in 2023 as a direct response to the growing negative sentiment around X (then Twitter) following the acquisition by Elon Musk. The text-based app saw an early boom in growth, and has now hit a significant milestone with over 350 million users.

During Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided the update on Threads. “[Threads] also has more than 350 million actives and continues to be on track to become our next major social app,” he said. Zuckerberg went on to talk about the benefits of AI being implemented into the company’s services and how it’ll impact content creation.

When Threads launched in 2023, it surpassed 100 million users in less than a week. While many complained about the service's lack of features, it quickly proved that there was a real desire for a competent Twitter/X alternative.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola