Threads has over 350 million users Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Threads continues to grow in users.

Meta launched Threads in 2023 as a direct response to the growing negative sentiment around X (then Twitter) following the acquisition by Elon Musk. The text-based app saw an early boom in growth, and has now hit a significant milestone with over 350 million users.

During Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided the update on Threads. “[Threads] also has more than 350 million actives and continues to be on track to become our next major social app,” he said. Zuckerberg went on to talk about the benefits of AI being implemented into the company’s services and how it’ll impact content creation.

When Threads launched in 2023, it surpassed 100 million users in less than a week. While many complained about the service's lack of features, it quickly proved that there was a real desire for a competent Twitter/X alternative.