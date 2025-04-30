New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Zuckerberg says Ray-Ban Meta glasses sales have increased 300%

Facebook's smart sunglasses have regularly received feature updates since they first released in September 2023.
Ozzie Mejia
Meta
The Facebook (Meta) earnings call for Q1 2025 touched on various aspects of the company's operations. This includes its smart glasses endeavor, specifically in regards to the Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses. According to Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses have tripled in sales over the last year.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses first released in September 2023. Since their release, these glasses have been updated to support multiple languages and live translations, largely through the use of Meta AI features.

Zuckerberg's quote on Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses sales comes shortly after the release of the Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings results. The social media giant earned $42.31 billion in revenue across all of its various channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

We're continuing to keep up with the latest news to come out of the Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings call, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

