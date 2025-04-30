Zuckerberg says Ray-Ban Meta glasses sales have increased 300% Facebook's smart sunglasses have regularly received feature updates since they first released in September 2023.

The Facebook (Meta) earnings call for Q1 2025 touched on various aspects of the company's operations. This includes its smart glasses endeavor, specifically in regards to the Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses. According to Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses have tripled in sales over the last year.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses first released in September 2023. Since their release, these glasses have been updated to support multiple languages and live translations, largely through the use of Meta AI features.

Zuckerberg's quote on Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses sales comes shortly after the release of the Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings results. The social media giant earned $42.31 billion in revenue across all of its various channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

