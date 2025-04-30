ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 573 More Croc than we know what to do with!

I was a little under the weather last night but tonight, we’re back with more of The Stevetendo Show. We’re getting right back into our Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough. I have to say that a game I knew nothing about going into it has turned into a lot of fun. It’s also one of those PlayStation 1 games I missed as a kid that I feel like I would have liked if I had played it growing up. During the last Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough, we made our way to The Tower of Power.

If you believe my progress, we’re seventy-one percent finished with the game so that sounds like we’re close to being done. That being said, I have been wrong in thinking games were over in the past so only time will tell. If Croc Legend of the Gobbos ends this evening, I’ll share my thoughts as I always do when finishing a game on The Stevetendo Show. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough.

Who knew a croc was so light on his feet?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough. Fingers crossed we finish Croc Legend of the Gobbos this evening so we can start a brand new playthrough next week so stay tuned.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. Hard to believe that it will be May soon and that means the Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here. I think I have shared my thoughts about the system enough. That being said, PAX East is next week and is one of the last gaming events before the Nintendo Switch 2. I'll share my thoughts about the convention as well as what I'd love to see shown off in Boston next week.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.