Microsoft (MSFT) paid out $9.7 billion in share buybacks and dividends to investors during Q3 FY25

Microsoft (MSFT) released its Q3 FY25 earnings report on April 30, 2025. The report details how the company performed in its third quarter, including EPS and revenue, but it also offered insight into its spending on shareholders. In the report, Microsoft states it “returned $9.7 billion to shareholders” in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

This figure matches its Q2 FY25 share buyback number, which was also $9.7 billion. Looking back further, Microsoft spent $9 billion in dividends and buybacks in its first quarter. The company as seemingly paid out over $28 billion in dividends and share buybacks since the start of its 2025 fiscal year.

Microsoft's third quarter for 2025 also revealed its Gaming revenue had grown 5 percent compared to the previous year. The company also beat earnings EPS and revenue expectations.