New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 FY25 Gaming revenue grew 5% from the prior year

Xbox Content and Services were up 8% year-over-year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 2025 earnings report was published today and provided plenty of financial insight into how one of the world’s largest companies performed in recent months. In addition to surface-level revenue and earnings figures, the report also provided specific metrics for Microsoft’s many divisions, including gaming.

In the PowerPoint presentation that Microsoft provided with its Q3 earnings report, the company stated that its gaming revenue was up 5 percent. Xbox Content and Services were up 8 percent.

A black Xbox Series X controller.

Source: Microsoft

In recent years, we’ve seen Microsoft build its gaming portfolio with massive acquisitions. This includes the likes of Bethesda, who recently published a remaster of beloved RPG The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and more recently, Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard.

The Gaming revenue was a smaller part of Microsoft’s full earnings report, which included the news that it spent $9.7 billion in share buybacks during the latest quarter.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola