Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 FY25 Gaming revenue grew 5% from the prior year Xbox Content and Services were up 8% year-over-year.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 2025 earnings report was published today and provided plenty of financial insight into how one of the world’s largest companies performed in recent months. In addition to surface-level revenue and earnings figures, the report also provided specific metrics for Microsoft’s many divisions, including gaming.

In the PowerPoint presentation that Microsoft provided with its Q3 earnings report, the company stated that its gaming revenue was up 5 percent. Xbox Content and Services were up 8 percent.



Source: Microsoft

In recent years, we’ve seen Microsoft build its gaming portfolio with massive acquisitions. This includes the likes of Bethesda, who recently published a remaster of beloved RPG The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and more recently, Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard.

The Gaming revenue was a smaller part of Microsoft’s full earnings report, which included the news that it spent $9.7 billion in share buybacks during the latest quarter.