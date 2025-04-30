New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 FY25 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

The company behind Windows and Xbox managed to beat analyst expectations on all fronts.
Sam Chandler
Microsoft
1

Microsoft (MSFT) has released its earnings report for its third quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Within its Q3 FY25 report, Microsoft showed it had beaten EPS and revenue expectations.

As the markets closed today, Microsoft (MSFT) released its Q3 FY25 results. The company managed to hit $70.1 billion in revenue, ahead of analyst expectations of $68.38 billion. In addition to this, the earnings-per-share reached $3.46 per share, again beating expectations which were set at $3.20 per share.

Microsoft MSFT after-hours stock shares as of April 30, 2025

The market responded positively to the Microsoft (MSFT) earnings report. Prior to market close, the price was staying fairly consistent with some slight peaks and valleys. In after-hours trading, the stock price jumped to slightly more than $420.

Outside of its EPS and revenue, Microsoft reported an increase in revenue of its gaming sector and paid out $9.7 billion in share buybacks. Read more on our MSFT page.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

