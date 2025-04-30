New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 FY 25 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue expectations

Qualcomm has beat analyst estimates, but is anticipating lighter earnings in the months ahead.
Ozzie Mejia
Qualcomm
Qualcomm (QCOM) has reported its financial earnings for Q2 2025. The tech company beat Wall Street's revenue and EPS expectations. Qualcomm reported in with a quarterly revenue of $10.97 billion USD, which is higher than the $10.64 billion estimate from Wall Street analysts. However, there was a lofty whisper share estimate of $2.91/share, so Qualcomm's stock is taking some hits in after-hours trading after recording an EPS number of $2.85/share.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results," Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said in the Q2 2025 earnings report. "As we navigate the current macroeconomic and trade environment, we remain focused on the critical factors we can control – our leading technology roadmap, best-in-class product portfolio, strong customer relationships and operational efficiencies. Our top priorities remain executing our diversification strategy and continuing to invest in areas that drive long-term value."

As part of its earnings presentation, Qualcomm spoke highly of its X85 5G AI processor chip, which bolstered the company's handheld division. The company is diving further into the AI sector with its recent acquisition of Edge Impulse.

While Qualcomm (QCOM) finished the Wednesday, April 30 trading day up by $1.58/share, the number has since dipped in after-hours trading. Part of that is because of a lighter guidance estimate of $2.70/share for the next quarter, as reported by CNBC.

This is a busy trading day, as we're also following the latest earnings from Facebook (META) and Microsoft (MSFT). Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

