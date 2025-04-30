Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 FY 25 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue expectations Qualcomm has beat analyst estimates, but is anticipating lighter earnings in the months ahead.

Qualcomm (QCOM) has reported its financial earnings for Q2 2025. The tech company beat Wall Street's revenue and EPS expectations. Qualcomm reported in with a quarterly revenue of $10.97 billion USD, which is higher than the $10.64 billion estimate from Wall Street analysts. However, there was a lofty whisper share estimate of $2.91/share, so Qualcomm's stock is taking some hits in after-hours trading after recording an EPS number of $2.85/share.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results," Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said in the Q2 2025 earnings report. "As we navigate the current macroeconomic and trade environment, we remain focused on the critical factors we can control – our leading technology roadmap, best-in-class product portfolio, strong customer relationships and operational efficiencies. Our top priorities remain executing our diversification strategy and continuing to invest in areas that drive long-term value."

As part of its earnings presentation, Qualcomm spoke highly of its X85 5G AI processor chip, which bolstered the company's handheld division. The company is diving further into the AI sector with its recent acquisition of Edge Impulse.

While Qualcomm (QCOM) finished the Wednesday, April 30 trading day up by $1.58/share, the number has since dipped in after-hours trading. Part of that is because of a lighter guidance estimate of $2.70/share for the next quarter, as reported by CNBC.

This is a busy trading day, as we're also following the latest earnings from Facebook (META) and Microsoft (MSFT). Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.