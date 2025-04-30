Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The market responded well to Facebook's Q1 2025 earnings report in after-hours trading.

Markets have closed for the day, and Facebook (META) is out with its earnings report for Q1 of its 2025 fiscal year. In it, we get a clear look at how the company performed over the past few months, beating expectations in terms of both EPS and revenue expectations.

Facebook’s Q1 2025 earnings report was published on its financial website today. The company behind social media networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads totaled $42.31 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating the expectation of $41.27 billion. As for EPS, Facebook made $6.43/share against an expectation of $5.22/share.

"We've had a strong start to an important year, our community continues to grow and our business is performing very well," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "We're making good progress on AI glasses and Meta AI, which now has almost 1 billion monthly actives." Facebook (META) stock was valued as high as $573.40 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $549.

In addition to the standard numbers, Facebook increased its 2025 capital expenditure outlook on additional data center investments.