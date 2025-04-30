New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

The market responded well to Facebook's Q1 2025 earnings report in after-hours trading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Markets have closed for the day, and Facebook (META) is out with its earnings report for Q1 of its 2025 fiscal year. In it, we get a clear look at how the company performed over the past few months, beating expectations in terms of both EPS and revenue expectations.

Facebook’s Q1 2025 earnings report was published on its financial website today. The company behind social media networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads totaled $42.31 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating the expectation of $41.27 billion. As for EPS, Facebook made $6.43/share against an expectation of $5.22/share.

Meta's stock chart on April 30, 2025.

"We've had a strong start to an important year, our community continues to grow and our business is performing very well," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "We're making good progress on AI glasses and Meta AI, which now has almost 1 billion monthly actives." Facebook (META) stock was valued as high as $573.40 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $549.

In addition to the standard numbers, Facebook increased its 2025 capital expenditure outlook on additional data center investments.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

