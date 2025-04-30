Facebook (META) increases 2025 capital expenditure outlook on additional data center investments META reported capital expenditures of $13.69 billion for its Q1 2025 earnings. This number is set to increase as it invests to support its AI efforts.

Facebook (META) reported its Q1 2025 earnings results today. The company put up some good figures and has opted to increase its 2025 capital expenditure outlook to add more data centres for its artificial intelligence ventures.

The Q1 2025 earnings report for META was released on April 30, 2025. Within this report, META detailed its capital expenditures which were $13.69 billion. The company goes on to note that it is expecting an increase in capital expenditures from $60-65 billion to $64-72 billion. Here is the full statement:

We anticipate our full year 2025 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, will be in the range of $64-72 billion, increased from our prior outlook of $60-65 billion. This updated outlook reflects additional data center investments to support our artificial intelligence efforts as well as an increase in the expected cost of infrastructure hardware. The majority of our capital expenditures in 2025 will continue to be directed to our core business.

