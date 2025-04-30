New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook (META) reports $4.21 billion loss at Reality Labs in Q1 2025

Meta's Reality Labs endeavor continues to be a money loser for the company.
Ozzie Mejia
Meta
1

Facebook (META) has reported in with its quarterly earnings. Everyone knows what that means. That means it's time to once again check in on Facebook Reality Labs and how that arm of the social media giant is doing. Once again, the division has recorded a loss, this time losing $4.21 billion USD over Q1 2025.


Source: Meta

The numbers for Facebook Reality Labs, as well as the rest of Meta's quarterly earnings, were revealed through the Meta Q1 2025 earnings report. This loss of $4.21 billion is greater than the year-over-year figure of $3.846 billion from 2024, though it's lower than the $4.97 billion loss number posted in Q4 2024.

The Reality Labs division has continued to post losses every quarter, even as the rest of Meta exceeds projected numbers. In total, Reality Labs recorded a $17.7 billion loss across all of 2024.

We'll continue to monitor the latest from Reality Labs and the rest of Facebook/Meta. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

