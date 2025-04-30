Facebook (META) reports $4.21 billion loss at Reality Labs in Q1 2025 Meta's Reality Labs endeavor continues to be a money loser for the company.

Facebook (META) has reported in with its quarterly earnings. Everyone knows what that means. That means it's time to once again check in on Facebook Reality Labs and how that arm of the social media giant is doing. Once again, the division has recorded a loss, this time losing $4.21 billion USD over Q1 2025.



Source: Meta

The numbers for Facebook Reality Labs, as well as the rest of Meta's quarterly earnings, were revealed through the Meta Q1 2025 earnings report. This loss of $4.21 billion is greater than the year-over-year figure of $3.846 billion from 2024, though it's lower than the $4.97 billion loss number posted in Q4 2024.

The Reality Labs division has continued to post losses every quarter, even as the rest of Meta exceeds projected numbers. In total, Reality Labs recorded a $17.7 billion loss across all of 2024.

