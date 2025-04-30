New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Game Trader Live - April 30, 2025

It's the end of the month, which means it is time for another episode of Game Trader Live!
1

Today's the day that Game Trader Live returns to Shacknews Twitch for its fourth episode of 2025. Check out the show live now or stop by later to watch the VOD.

Game Trader Live aims to be an educational program for anyone who is interested in learning about investing or trading individual stocks. The show will be starting shortly on the Shacknews Twitch channel. See you there!

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

