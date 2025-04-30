Listen to the Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings call here Hear what Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta execs have to say about the latest quarter.

The first quarter of Meta’s financial year has come to a close, and the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram will be sharing its corresponding earnings report. Afterwards, the company will host an earnings call to further discuss those results. You can listen to Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call here.

Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Meta will also host the call on their investor relations website.

In addition to listening to the call, you can read all of the news in written form here on Shacknews.