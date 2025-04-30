New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings call here

Hear what Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta execs have to say about the latest quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

The first quarter of Meta’s financial year has come to a close, and the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram will be sharing its corresponding earnings report. Afterwards, the company will host an earnings call to further discuss those results. You can listen to Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings call

Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Meta will also host the call on their investor relations website.

In addition to listening to the call, you can read all of the news in written form here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

