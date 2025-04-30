Balatro is among the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games titles for May PlayStation Plus members who have not yet discovered Balatro will soon be able to add it to their library for free.

For the last year, Balatro took the gaming world by storm. The poker roguelike has collected numerous accolades since its release, but there are still some people out there who have yet to discover it. If those people just so happen to also be PlayStation Plus members, their time is at hand. Balatro will be included among the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for the month of May.



Source: PlayStation

The news comes through PlayStation.Blog. Any PlayStation Plus Monthly Games titles can be claimed for free by anybody with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Balatro can be played across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Other titles featured in the month of May include ARK: Survival Ascended, which is currently in early access, and the boomer shooter Warhammer 40K: Boltgun.

Over the last year, Balatro has collected nearly every major year-end award known to man. It also cleaned up here at Shacknews, becoming the first game in our site's history to be named Game of the Year, Indie Game of the Year, and Mobile Game of the Year. New content continues to come to Balatro with the game most recently getting around round of Friends of Jimbo DLC back in February.

We're continuing to keep our eye on all things Balatro, as well as Shacknews Person of the Year LocalThunk. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.