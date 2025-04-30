New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Balatro is among the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games titles for May

PlayStation Plus members who have not yet discovered Balatro will soon be able to add it to their library for free.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Playstack
1

For the last year, Balatro took the gaming world by storm. The poker roguelike has collected numerous accolades since its release, but there are still some people out there who have yet to discover it. If those people just so happen to also be PlayStation Plus members, their time is at hand. Balatro will be included among the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for the month of May.


Source: PlayStation

The news comes through PlayStation.Blog. Any PlayStation Plus Monthly Games titles can be claimed for free by anybody with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Balatro can be played across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Other titles featured in the month of May include ARK: Survival Ascended, which is currently in early access, and the boomer shooter Warhammer 40K: Boltgun.

Over the last year, Balatro has collected nearly every major year-end award known to man. It also cleaned up here at Shacknews, becoming the first game in our site's history to be named Game of the Year, Indie Game of the Year, and Mobile Game of the Year. New content continues to come to Balatro with the game most recently getting around round of Friends of Jimbo DLC back in February.

We're continuing to keep our eye on all things Balatro, as well as Shacknews Person of the Year LocalThunk. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola