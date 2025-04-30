New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to Microsoft's (MSFT) Q3 2025 earnings call here

Tune in for financial updates from Microsoft as its latest quarter has come to a close.
When markets close for the day, Microsoft (MSFT) will release its earnings report for the latest financial quarter. Afterwards, they’ll host an earnings call to discuss those results with investors. If you’d like to hear the conversation, you can listen to Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings call right now.

Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel. You can also listen to it on Microsoft’s financial website.

That’s how you can listen to Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings call. You can expect to read any news from the report and call right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

