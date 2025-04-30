Listen to Microsoft's (MSFT) Q3 2025 earnings call here Tune in for financial updates from Microsoft as its latest quarter has come to a close.

Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel. You can also listen to it on Microsoft’s financial website.

