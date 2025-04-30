Mei build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to freeze the competition as Mei in Stadium mode.

A good Overwatch 2 Stadium Mei build makes her one of the best damage dealers in the mode with just a few changes to her kit. Cryo-Freeze, already an important skill for her, does some serious heavy lifting and turns into a disruptive force that benefits Mei's team as much as Mei herself. That's in addition to powering up her fantastic ice blaster by letting it reach further and hit harder.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Mei build breaks down how to do that with the best powers and items.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Mei

Mei's a self-sufficient hero with high damage capabilities to begin with, so most of her powers give her already-potent abilities some extra uses. While her Blizzard-related powers are helpful, we've chosen to focus on her primary fire and Cryo-Freeze, since you'll get more use out of those, more often. Coulder turns Mei's self-healing into a nuisance for the opposing team by letting you disrupt their formations and repeatedly damage weaker enemies, and Cryclone slows them, making them easier targets for the boulder and for allies. Frost Nova works well with Coulder and even on its own, as a little surprise for opponents who camp out, waiting for Cryo-Freeze to end.

Extendothermics just lets Mei's primary fire reach further. Given how powerful it is, though, that's all it really needs to do.

Coulder – Cryo-Freeze encases you in a rolling ice ball that can knock enemies back and deals 10 damage on contact

– Cryo-Freeze encases you in a rolling ice ball that can knock enemies back and deals 10 damage on contact Extendothermics – Endothermic's primary fire extends by six meters

– Endothermic's primary fire extends by six meters Cryclone – Cryo-Freeze spawns a mini-blizzard that slows enemies

– Cryo-Freeze spawns a mini-blizzard that slows enemies Frost Nova – When Cryo-Freeze ends, knock back enemies and deal 60 damage

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Mei

This item set for Mei is designed to increase her weapon power and survivability, while slightly boosting some of her more important skills. Letting Cryo-Freeze last longer keeps Mei safe, of course, but it also lets her be more disruptive while rolling around and slowing opponents. Ice Sheet blocks enemy sightlines for longer and can help give your team more time to regroup or recover in a pinch.

Meicicle – +25 health. Cryo-Freeze's duration lasts for 25 percent longer

– +25 health. Cryo-Freeze's duration lasts for 25 percent longer Ice Sheet – +50 health. Ice Wall's duration increases by three seconds, and its health is doubled

– +50 health. Ice Wall's duration increases by three seconds, and its health is doubled Custom Stock – +five percent weapon power and +10 percent ability power

– +five percent weapon power and +10 percent ability power Talon Modification Modul e – +15 percent weapon power

e – +15 percent weapon power The Closer – +20 percent weapon power. Critical hits reveal the target for three seconds

– +20 percent weapon power. Critical hits reveal the target for three seconds Multi-Tool – +five percent ability power and +10 percent cooldown reduction

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Mei

During the first round or two, your most important goal is increasing Mei's damage output, which the first two normal items do. Plasma Converter can help keep Mei going while Cryo-Freeze is on cooldown.

Compensator – +five percent weapon power

– +five percent weapon power Ammo Reserves – +20 percent max ammo

– +20 percent max ammo Plasma Converter – +five percent weapon lifesteal

