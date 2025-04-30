Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown hits 2M players six months after its team was disbanded It's a bittersweet milestone for the 2024 revival of the Prince of Persia series.

Normally, hitting a major milestone like two million players is something to celebrate. In some ways, it is. It's certainly nothing to sneeze at. However, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown reaching this number is a bittersweet moment. The team can't really celebrate this achievement because it was already disbanded back in October.



Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft posted the news of this new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown player milestone on Wednesday, April 30. The number is across PC and consoles, including the game's Steam version that released back in August. The news also comes just two weeks after an optimized version of the game launched on mobile devices.

However, a moment like this can't be celebrated without bringing up that Ubisoft disbanded the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team at Ubisoft Montpellier back in October. While the message from Senior Producer Abdelhak Elguess tried to put a positive spin on that, the team's dissolution came as outside reports came in stating the game did not live up to sales expectations and would not receive a sequel. While the Lost Crown team was dissolved, many of its members remain with Ubisoft and have been reassigned to other projects within the company.

It's hard to imagine that a game with 2 million players could feel like it fell under the radar, but we certainly had good reason for naming Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown the Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2024. It appears that people are continuing to discover this gem and it hopefully bodes well for the long-term future of the Prince of Persia series, even beyond the Sands of Time remake that's expected to arrive next year.