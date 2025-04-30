Genji build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get Genji ready for Stadium matches.

A useful Overwatch 2 Stadium Genji build capitalizes on the swift ninja's speed and strong abilities by making him even harder to hit and more dangerous. Genji's powers do little to help mitigate his vulnerabilities, though most of his unique items increase his health and make it easier to survive for a bit longer.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Genji build lists his best powers and the items that keep him fit and healthy.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Genji

It's hard to overstate just how useful Sacred Shuriken is for Genji. Just two additional shuriken might not sound like much, but it's enough to help him take out weaker opponents in a single use of his primary attack. Wyrm's Maw softens stronger opponents for Swift Strike, which Laceration buffs even further. Iaido Strike assumes you're getting close to opponents during Deflect, which can be dangerous, though the surprise one-strike hit from Genji's ultimate sword is a worthwhile trade-off. Even if your opponent suspects it might be coming, you can use that tension to push them away.

Sacred Shuriken – Shuriken's primary fire throws two additional shuriken that don't consume extra ammo

– Shuriken's primary fire throws two additional shuriken that don't consume extra ammo Wyrm's Maw – Targets hit by Shuriken take 10 percent more damage from Swift Strike for four seconds, and the effect can stack up to five times

– Targets hit by Shuriken take 10 percent more damage from Swift Strike for four seconds, and the effect can stack up to five times Laceration – Swift Strike deals 25 percent additional damage over three seconds to enemies it hits

– Swift Strike deals 25 percent additional damage over three seconds to enemies it hits Iaido Strike – After Deflect ends, you quickly swing the Dragonblade once

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Genji

Genji's weapon power and, in this build, ability power are his most important attributes, with health coming in as a close second given how fragile he is. We've chosen his items with those factors in mind, along with some helpful extra bonuses. Deflecting beam weapons means Genji is less vulnerable to Mei, Zarya, and Moira, and Sparrowhawk's extra jump lends itself not just to easier escapes, but to catching Juno in midair and Moira if she jumps during Fade. Liquid Nitrogen is near the end of the list, but it's worth getting fairly early if you can. Slower enemies are as good for Genji as they are for the rest of the team.

Sparrowhawk Feather – +25 health. Gain one additional jump (no cooldown)

– +25 health. Gain one additional jump (no cooldown) Anti-Beam Coating – +25 armor and +five percent attack speed. Deflect blocks beam attacks

– +25 armor and +five percent attack speed. Deflect blocks beam attacks Clean Sweep – +10 percent ability power and +15 percent ability lifesteal

– +10 percent ability power and +15 percent ability lifesteal Talon Modification Module – +15 percent weapon power

– +15 percent weapon power Custom Stock – +five percent weapon power and +10 percent ability lifesteal

– +five percent weapon power and +10 percent ability lifesteal Liquid Nitrogen – +25 health and +10 percent ability power. Dealing ability damage slows the target's move speed by 20 percent for three seconds

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Genji

When a match first starts, your best bet for Genji is increasing his weapon and ability power, and given how squishy he can be, lifesteal is a helpful addition, too.

Compensator – +five percent weapon power

– +five percent weapon power Plasma Converter – +five percent weapon lifesteal

– +five percent weapon lifesteal Power Playbook – +10 percent ability power

