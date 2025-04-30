Sea of Stars Throes of the Watchmaker DLC gets May release date The free DLC will add post-game story content and new classes.

Sea of Stars was one of the indie darlings of 2023, and Sabotage Studio isn’t quite done with the RPG. The Throes of the Watchmarker DLC had previously been slated for a release sometime this spring, and the developer has now confirmed that it’ll arrive on May 20.

Sabotage Studio announced the release date for the Sea of Stars DLC with a new trailer. It teases the new circus-themed region that players will explore, fighting new enemies on their journey to battle the titular Watchmaker.

Throes of the Watchmaker will feature eight hours of new content, according to developer Sabotage. They say that the DLC went beyond their original scope for it, but support from the community helped get it past the finish line. In addition to the new enemies and region, players will also hear new music and be tasked with solving new puzzles.

Throes of the Watchmaker will be free for all players who own Sea of Stars when it launches on May 20, 2025 on all platforms. We were big fans of this modern homage to classic RPGs, as illustrated in our review.