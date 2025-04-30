New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free in Fortnite

Do you have terrible aim and need a skin to match? You can get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free in Fortnite.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Epic Games
1

Free skins in Fortnite are always nice, especially when they tie in with the upcoming season. To celebrate the arrival of the Star Wars-themed Galatic Battle season, you can grab a free First Order Stormtrooper in the game right now.

How to get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free in Fortnite

The Death Star in Fortnite
Source: Epic Games

To get your free First Order Stormtrooper skin, you will need to link your Epic Account and your MyDisney account. You have until August 31 to do this, so plenty of time to take care of it before you miss out.

To link your account, follow the steps below:

  • Sign into your Epic account.
  • On your Account page, go to Apps and Accounts.
  • Click “Connect” on the MyDisney Account option. You will then be directed to the MyDisney website to continue the process. If you are unable to connect, you can find more information on eligibility here.
  • After account linking, your First Order Stormtrooper will be waiting for you in your locker, and you'll be able to equip it as you would any other skin.

You can also watch two episodes of the Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld series in-game starting on May 2. Be in the game at 10 am ET, head to the Star Wars Watch Party Island using the code 2124-6713-8076, and you'll be able to enjoy the show before anyone else. The watch party will be more lively than usual, with blaster battles against NPC enemies, and you can earn points by exploring the island. 

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola