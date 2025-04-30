How to get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free in Fortnite Do you have terrible aim and need a skin to match? You can get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free in Fortnite.

Free skins in Fortnite are always nice, especially when they tie in with the upcoming season. To celebrate the arrival of the Star Wars-themed Galatic Battle season, you can grab a free First Order Stormtrooper in the game right now.

How to get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free in Fortnite

Source: Epic Games

To get your free First Order Stormtrooper skin, you will need to link your Epic Account and your MyDisney account. You have until August 31 to do this, so plenty of time to take care of it before you miss out.

To link your account, follow the steps below:

Sign into your Epic account.

On your Account page, go to Apps and Accounts.

Click “Connect” on the MyDisney Account option. You will then be directed to the MyDisney website to continue the process. If you are unable to connect, you can find more information on eligibility here.

After account linking, your First Order Stormtrooper will be waiting for you in your locker, and you'll be able to equip it as you would any other skin.

You can also watch two episodes of the Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld series in-game starting on May 2. Be in the game at 10 am ET, head to the Star Wars Watch Party Island using the code 2124-6713-8076, and you'll be able to enjoy the show before anyone else. The watch party will be more lively than usual, with blaster battles against NPC enemies, and you can earn points by exploring the island.

