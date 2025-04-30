Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle launch date and time The Empire strikes back in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, so get ready to take on a galactic-level threat.

Far be it from me to tell you how to interpret media, but I am pretty sure the Empire in Star Wars were the bad guys, so if you want to spend an entire season in Fortnite handing them losses, you are in luck. Chapter 6 Season 3 of Fortnite will be called Galactic Battle, and it looks like the Star Wars universe will be spilling into the simulation that houses the island.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle launch date and time

Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will begin on Friday, May 2, with maintenance starting at 12:00 am PT. You'll be able to download the update itself, but the servers will likely be offline for some time. It is currently expected that you'll be able to get back online at 3:00 am PT, but in my experience, that time can be extended and often is.

How exactly the season will play out, we don't know, but we have seen TIE fighters, X-Wings, and even a massive Death Star seeming to power up and prepare to fire in the sky above the island. The trailer also hints at a number of new and returning skins, including probably the most fearsome threat we have ever seen, Darth Jar Jar.

Source: Epic Games

Now, leakers have referred to it as a mini-season, so it seems unlikely that this one will run on for too long, but there will be bosses, new Mystics, new places of interest, and all manner of things to explore. We will be diving into the new season from launch to bring you all manner of helpful guides. Until then, may the Force be with you.

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.