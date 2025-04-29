All Faction upgrades - Marathon
Every Faction upgrade in Marathon including their effects as well as rank, credits, and materials you need in order to unlock them.
There are dozens of Faction upgrades for players to unlock in Marathon. Each upgrade either improves some attribute of a Runner, increases vault capacity, or adds new gear to the Black Market. Upgrading these will take a bit of time, as a lot of credits and materials are needed for each one. Below you will find tables containing each Faction and their respective upgrades.
If you're having difficult locating the materials, check out our guide on all the upgrade material locations. This will help you track down where you need to go whenever you head into a match.
CyberAcme Faction Upgrades
CyberAcme is green Faction in Marathon and, for the alpha, the one with the most vault size increases. This Faction’s AI handler is Oni. You’ll also be able to improve a few key areas of your Runners through CyberAcme, while also gaining access to cores, grenades, and gadgets through the Black Market.
|CyberAcme
|Upgrade Name
|Effect
|Requirements
|CyberAcme Expansion
|Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season.
|
|CyberAcme Expansion+
|Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season.
|
|CyberAcme Expansion++
|Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season.
|
|Cores
|Unlocks Standard cores for purchase in the Black Market.
|
|CyberAcme Scavenger.exe
|Loot Speed +5 Loot Speed increases how quickly items are revealed when looting containers or backpacks.
|
|CyberAcme Loot_Siphon.exe
|Grants bonus tactical energy when opening an unlooted container. Tactical Energy on Container Loot +1%
|
|CyberAcme Prime_Amp.exe
|Increases prime ability recharge rate. Prime Ability Recharge Rate +10%
|
|Sponshorship+
|The CyberAcme Sponsored Kit now provides a loadout with Standard implants, cores, and/or grenades. Additional Wares in Sponsored Kit
|
|Explosives
|Unlocks a Frag Grenade for purchase with credits in the Black Market.
|
|Explosives+
|Expands CyberAcme's Standard grenade offerings, purchasable with credits in the Black Market.
|
|Gadgeteer
|Unlocks Standard gadgets for purchase in the Black Market.
|
|CyberAcme Heat_Sink.exe
|Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +5
|
|CyberAcme Emergency_Vent.exe
|Your heat recovery begins more quickly after actions that generate heat. Heat Recovery Delay +20%
|
|CyberAcme Reinforce.exe
|Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize). Hardware +10
|
|CyberAcme Lifeline.exe
|Revive Speed affects how quickly you aid downed crew members. Revive Speed +5
|
|CyberAcme Recovery.exe
|Self-Repair Speed Determines the rate at which you passively regain health and shield charge. Self-Repair Speed +5
|
|CyberAcme Agility_Matrix.exe
|Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +10
|
|Gift Horse
|CyberAcme's AI Iteration Group offers high-value items for a price. Unlocks New Category of Wares.
|
|CyberAcme Optimization
|The AI Iteration Group now offers 2 items for sale in the Black Market. Unlocks Second Offer from AI Iteration Group.
|
NuCaloric Faction Upgrades
NuCaloric is the red-styled Faction in Marathon. This is where you’ll find Revive Speed, Agility, and Hardware increases as well as the ability to purchase backpacks. Gaius will be your handler when dealing with NuCal.
|NuCaloric
|Upgrade Name
|Effect
|Requirements
|NuCaloric Lifeline.exe
|Revive Speed affects how quickly you aid downed crew members. Revive Speed +5
|
|Headspace
|Unlocked Enhanced head implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhacned Head Implants
|
|Headspace+
|Unlocked additional Enhanced head implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Head Implants
|
|Headspace_Discount
|Reduces material cost of Enhanced head implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Head Implants Discount
|
|NuCaloric Agility_Matrix.exe
|Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +5
|
|NuCaloric Agility_Matrix.exe
|Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +5
|
|Medic
|Unlocked Enhanced medical consumables for purchase in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds in Black Market
|
|Medic_Stock
|Increases available stock of Enhanced medical consumables in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds Stock
|
|Medic_Discount
|Reduces material cost of Enhanced medical consumables in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds Discount
|
|NuCaloric Recovery.exe
|Self-Repair Speed determines the rate at which you passively regain health and shield charge. Self-Repair Speed +5
|
|NuCaloric Expansion
|Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Vault Size +8 Rows
|
|Carrier
|Unlocks Enhanced backpacks for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Backpacks
|
|Carrier_Stock
|Increases available stock of Enhanced backpacks in the Black Market. Enhanced Backpack Stock
|
|Carrier+
|Unlocks Deluxe backpacks for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Deluxe Backpacks
|
|Carrier_Discount
|Reduces material cost of Enhanced backpacks in the Black Market. Enhanced Backpack Discount
|
|Volt Precision Rifle
|Unlock the V95 Lookout for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase V95 Lookout
|
|NuCaloric Reinforce.exe
|Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize) Hardware +5
|
|NuCaloric Reinforce.exe
|Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize) Hardware +5
|
|NuCaloric Null_Hazard.exe
|Hazard Tolerance increases your maximum data buffer protection, which is restored by using cleanse consumables (Mechanic's Kit, OS Reboot) Hazard Tolerance +10
|
|NuCaloric Null_Hazard.exe
|Hazard Tolerance increases your maximum data buffer protection, which is restored by using cleanse consumables (Mechanic's Kit, OS Reboot) Hazard Tolerance +15
|
|NuCaloric Optimization
|Reviving a crew member grants lingering heal over time that's interrupted when taking damage.
|
Traxus Faction Upgrades
Traxus is the orange Faction in Marathon, and the last one you will interact with during the alpha. You will be corresponding with Vulcan while upgrading or doing contracts. Traxus provides Firewall, Finisher Siphon and Heat-related improvements as well as the ability to purchase shields from the Black Market.
|Traxus
|Upgrade Name
|Effect
|Requirements
|Traxus Tracker.exe
|Increases how long pings persist on hostile targets. Ping Duration +1 s
|
|Tactical_AMP.exe
|Increases tactical ability recharge rate. Tactical Ability Recharge Rate +10%
|
|Tactical_AMP.exe
|Increases tactical ability recharge rate. Tactical Ability Recharge Rate +10%
|
|Traxus Unfazed.exe
|Firewall reduces the duration of status effects that degrade your Runner's electronic systems (EMP, Hack). Firewall +5
|
|Traxus Unfazed.exe
|Firewall reduces the duration of status effects that degrade your Runner's electronic systems (EMP, Hack). Firewall +5
|
|Traxus Cutthroat.exe
|Finisher Siphon increases the shield charge returned after performing a finisher on a downed Runner. Finisher Siphon +5
|
|Traxus Cutthroat.exe
|Finisher Siphon increases the shield charge returned after performing a finisher on a downed Runner. Finisher Siphon +5
|
|Standtall
|Unlocks Enhanced leg implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Leg Implants
|
|Standtall+
|Unlocks additional Enhanced leg implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Leg Implants
|
|Standtall_Discount
|Reduces material cost of Enhanced leg implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Leg Implants Discount
|
|Traxus TAD_Boost.exe
|Expands the ping's area of effect when using a TAD. TAD Ping Area +2 m
|
|Shielded
|Unlocks Enhanced shield implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Shield Implants
|
|Shielded_Stocked
|Increases available stock of Enhanced shield implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Shield Implants Stock
|
|Shielded_Discount
|Reduces material cost of Enhanced shield implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Shield Implants Discount
|
|Traxus Heat_Sink.exe
|Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +5
|
|MIPS Sniper Rifle
|Unlocks the Longshot for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Longshot
|
|Lockbox_Locator.exe
|Picking up a locked container key pings locked containers nearby.
|
|Traxus Enhanced_Cooling.exe
|Your generated heat recovers more quickly. Heat Recovery Rate +25%
|
|Traxus Heat_Sink.exe
|Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +10
|
|Armored
|Unlocks Deluxe shield implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Deluxe Shield Implants
|
|Traxus Expansion
|Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Vault Size +8 Rows
|
|Traxus Optimization
|Automatically deploy smoke cloud when activating an exfil site.
|
MIDA Faction Upgrades
Pending discovery…
Arachne Faction Upgrades
Pending discovery…
Sekiguchi Faction Upgrades
Pending discovery…
Those are all of the Faction upgrades available in the Marathon alpha. These upgrades might reset each season or they might change between the alpha and full release. However, what will remain the same is the need to unlock these bonuses and prepare for the next run. Catch your breath over on our Marathon page where you’ll find more guides and the latest news.
