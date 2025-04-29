All Faction upgrades - Marathon Every Faction upgrade in Marathon including their effects as well as rank, credits, and materials you need in order to unlock them.

There are dozens of Faction upgrades for players to unlock in Marathon. Each upgrade either improves some attribute of a Runner, increases vault capacity, or adds new gear to the Black Market. Upgrading these will take a bit of time, as a lot of credits and materials are needed for each one. Below you will find tables containing each Faction and their respective upgrades.

If you're having difficult locating the materials, check out our guide on all the upgrade material locations. This will help you track down where you need to go whenever you head into a match.

CyberAcme Faction Upgrades

CyberAcme is green Faction in Marathon and, for the alpha, the one with the most vault size increases. This Faction’s AI handler is Oni. You’ll also be able to improve a few key areas of your Runners through CyberAcme, while also gaining access to cores, grenades, and gadgets through the Black Market.

CyberAcme Upgrade Name Effect Requirements CyberAcme Expansion Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Rank 1

$2,000

Micro Processor x12 CyberAcme Expansion+ Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Rank 2

$4,000

Synthetic Rubber x8

Aluminum Rods x12 CyberAcme Expansion++ Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Rank 3

$6,000

Flex Processor x8

Lab Xerogel x6 Cores Unlocks Standard cores for purchase in the Black Market. Rank 1

$1250

Micro Processor x8

Spark Leaf x4 CyberAcme Scavenger.exe Loot Speed +5 Loot Speed increases how quickly items are revealed when looting containers or backpacks. Rank 1

$1250

Spark Leaf x6 CyberAcme Loot_Siphon.exe Grants bonus tactical energy when opening an unlooted container. Tactical Energy on Container Loot +1% Rank 2

$1750

Expanded Processor x8

Steel Rods x4 CyberAcme Prime_Amp.exe Increases prime ability recharge rate. Prime Ability Recharge Rate +10% Rank 3

$2500

Flex Processor x4

Combat Xerogel x2 Sponshorship+ The CyberAcme Sponsored Kit now provides a loadout with Standard implants, cores, and/or grenades. Additional Wares in Sponsored Kit Rank 2

$1750

Expanded Processor x4

Steel Rods x2 Explosives Unlocks a Frag Grenade for purchase with credits in the Black Market. Rank 1 Explosives+ Expands CyberAcme's Standard grenade offerings, purchasable with credits in the Black Market. Rank 2

$1750

Synthetic Rubber x4

Steel Rods x2 Gadgeteer Unlocks Standard gadgets for purchase in the Black Market. Rank 1

$1250

Hydrocarbon Rubber x12

Spark Leaf x4 CyberAcme Heat_Sink.exe Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +5 Rank 2

$1750

Synthetic Rubber x8

Steel Rods x4 CyberAcme Emergency_Vent.exe Your heat recovery begins more quickly after actions that generate heat. Heat Recovery Delay +20% Rank 2

$1750

Expanded Processor x4

Steel Rods x2 CyberAcme Reinforce.exe Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize). Hardware +10 Rank 3

$2500

Symbiote Rubber x4

Combat Xerogel x2 CyberAcme Lifeline.exe Revive Speed affects how quickly you aid downed crew members. Revive Speed +5 Rank 1

$1250

Micro Processor 4x

Spark Leaf x6 CyberAcme Recovery.exe Self-Repair Speed Determines the rate at which you passively regain health and shield charge. Self-Repair Speed +5 Rank 1

$1250

Hydrocarbon Rubber x4

Spark Leaf x2 CyberAcme Agility_Matrix.exe Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +10 Rank 3

$2500

Symbiote Rubber x4

Combat Xerogel x2 Gift Horse CyberAcme's AI Iteration Group offers high-value items for a price. Unlocks New Category of Wares. Rank 3

$6000

Symbiote Rubber x8

Shell ID x3 CyberAcme Optimization The AI Iteration Group now offers 2 items for sale in the Black Market. Unlocks Second Offer from AI Iteration Group. Rank 3

$6000

Shell ID x9

Anomalous Plasma x1

(And all other upgrades)

NuCaloric Faction Upgrades

NuCaloric is the red-styled Faction in Marathon. This is where you’ll find Revive Speed, Agility, and Hardware increases as well as the ability to purchase backpacks. Gaius will be your handler when dealing with NuCal.

NuCaloric Upgrade Name Effect Requirements NuCaloric Lifeline.exe Revive Speed affects how quickly you aid downed crew members. Revive Speed +5 Rank 1

$1250

Storage Drive x4

Organic Lens x2 Headspace Unlocked Enhanced head implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhacned Head Implants Rank 2

$1750

Encrypted Drive x8

Chitin Sample x3 Headspace+ Unlocked additional Enhanced head implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Head Implants Rank 3

$2500

Biofilament x4

Flex Processor x2 Headspace_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced head implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Head Implants Discount Rank 3

$2500

Coherence Drive x8

Expanded Processor x6 NuCaloric Agility_Matrix.exe Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +5 Rank 2

$1750

Conductive Filament x4

Organic Lens x6 NuCaloric Agility_Matrix.exe Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +5 Rank 3

$2500

Coherence Drive x4

Flex Processor x2 Medic Unlocked Enhanced medical consumables for purchase in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds in Black Market Rank 1

$1250

Storage Drive x12

Organic Lens x6 Medic_Stock Increases available stock of Enhanced medical consumables in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds Stock Rank 2

$1750

Encrypted Drive x4

Tarax Seed x2 Medic_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced medical consumables in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds Discount Rank 3

$2500

Coherence Drive x8

Expanded Processor x6 NuCaloric Recovery.exe Self-Repair Speed determines the rate at which you passively regain health and shield charge. Self-Repair Speed +5 Rank 2

$1750

Conductive Filament x8

Tarax Seed x4 NuCaloric Expansion Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Vault Size +8 Rows Rank 3

$4000

Shell ID x9

Anomalous Plasma x1 Carrier Unlocks Enhanced backpacks for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Backpacks Rank 1

$1250

Plastic Filament x4

Organic Lens x2 Carrier_Stock Increases available stock of Enhanced backpacks in the Black Market. Enhanced Backpack Stock Rank 2

$1750

Encrypted Drive x8

Tarax Seed x4 Carrier+ Unlocks Deluxe backpacks for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Deluxe Backpacks Rank 3

$2500

Coherence Drive x8

Fungal Growth x3 Carrier_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced backpacks in the Black Market. Enhanced Backpack Discount Rank 3

$2500

Biofilament x4

Flex Processor x2 Volt Precision Rifle Unlock the V95 Lookout for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase V95 Lookout Rank 3

$2500

Biofilament x8

Expanded Processor x6 NuCaloric Reinforce.exe Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize) Hardware +5 Rank 2

$1750

Conductive Filament x4

Tarax Seed x2 NuCaloric Reinforce.exe Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize) Hardware +5 Rank 3

$2500

Biofilament x4

Flex Processor x2 NuCaloric Null_Hazard.exe Hazard Tolerance increases your maximum data buffer protection, which is restored by using cleanse consumables (Mechanic's Kit, OS Reboot) Hazard Tolerance +10 Rank 1

$1250

Plastic Filament x12

Nanocomposites x9 NuCaloric Null_Hazard.exe Hazard Tolerance increases your maximum data buffer protection, which is restored by using cleanse consumables (Mechanic's Kit, OS Reboot) Hazard Tolerance +15 Rank 3

$2500

Coherence Drive x4

Flex Processor x2 NuCaloric Optimization Reviving a crew member grants lingering heal over time that's interrupted when taking damage. Rank 3

$5000

Synchronizer x9

Nanotruss x12

(And all other upgrades)

Traxus Faction Upgrades

Traxus is the orange Faction in Marathon, and the last one you will interact with during the alpha. You will be corresponding with Vulcan while upgrading or doing contracts. Traxus provides Firewall, Finisher Siphon and Heat-related improvements as well as the ability to purchase shields from the Black Market.

Traxus Upgrade Name Effect Requirements Traxus Tracker.exe Increases how long pings persist on hostile targets. Ping Duration +1 s Rank 1

$2000

Carbon Wire x12

Basic Xerogel x6 Tactical_AMP.exe Increases tactical ability recharge rate. Tactical Ability Recharge Rate +10% Rank 2

$1750

Gel Explosive x4

Dynamic Lens x2 Tactical_AMP.exe Increases tactical ability recharge rate. Tactical Ability Recharge Rate +10% Rank 3

$2500

Molecular Wire x8

Tarax Seed x6 Traxus Unfazed.exe Firewall reduces the duration of status effects that degrade your Runner's electronic systems (EMP, Hack). Firewall +5 Rank 2

$1750

Polymer Wire x4

Basic Xerogel x6 Traxus Unfazed.exe Firewall reduces the duration of status effects that degrade your Runner's electronic systems (EMP, Hack). Firewall +5 Rank 3

$2500

Molecular Wire x4

Papaver Bloom x2 Traxus Cutthroat.exe Finisher Siphon increases the shield charge returned after performing a finisher on a downed Runner. Finisher Siphon +5 Rank 1

$1250

Putty Explosive x4

Basic Xerogel x2 Traxus Cutthroat.exe Finisher Siphon increases the shield charge returned after performing a finisher on a downed Runner. Finisher Siphon +5 Rank 2

$1750

Gel Explosive x8

Dynamic Lens x4 Standtall Unlocks Enhanced leg implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Leg Implants Rank 2

$1750

Polymer Wire x12

Dynamic Lens x4 Standtall+ Unlocks additional Enhanced leg implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Leg Implants Rank 3

$2500

Liquid Explosive x3

Papaver Bloom x2 Standtall_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced leg implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Leg Implants Discount Rank 3

$2500

Molecular Wire x8

Tarax Seed x6 Traxus TAD_Boost.exe Expands the ping's area of effect when using a TAD. TAD Ping Area +2 m Rank 3

$2500

Liquid Explosive x8

Fungal Growth x3 Shielded Unlocks Enhanced shield implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Shield Implants Rank 1

$1250

Carbon Wire x4

Basic Xerogel x2 Shielded_Stocked Increases available stock of Enhanced shield implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Shield Implants Stock Rank 2

$1750

Polymer Wire x8

Dynamic Lens x4 Shielded_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced shield implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Shield Implants Discount Rank 3

$2500

Liquid Explosive x8

Tarax Seed x6 Traxus Heat_Sink.exe Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +5 Rank 1

$1250

Putty Explosive x12

Basic Xerogel x6 MIPS Sniper Rifle Unlocks the Longshot for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Longshot Rank 3

$2500

Liquid Explosive x8

Tarax Seed x6 Lockbox_Locator.exe Picking up a locked container key pings locked containers nearby. Rank 3

$5000

Synchronizer x9

Regen Resin x12 Traxus Enhanced_Cooling.exe Your generated heat recovers more quickly. Heat Recovery Rate +25% Rank 2

$1750

Gel Explosive x12

Dynamic Lens x4 Traxus Heat_Sink.exe Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +10 Rank 3

$2500

Liquid Explosive x8

Tarax Seed x6 Armored Unlocks Deluxe shield implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Deluxe Shield Implants Rank 3

$5000

Synchronizer x9

Regen Resin x12 Traxus Expansion Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Vault Size +8 Rows Rank 3

$4000

Shell ID x9

Biogenic Alloy x1 Traxus Optimization Automatically deploy smoke cloud when activating an exfil site. Rank 3

$3000

Smart Lens x6

Biogenic Alloy x2

(And all other upgrades)

MIDA Faction Upgrades

Pending discovery…

Arachne Faction Upgrades

Pending discovery…

Sekiguchi Faction Upgrades

Pending discovery…

Those are all of the Faction upgrades available in the Marathon alpha. These upgrades might reset each season or they might change between the alpha and full release. However, what will remain the same is the need to unlock these bonuses and prepare for the next run. Catch your breath over on our Marathon page where you’ll find more guides and the latest news.