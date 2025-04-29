New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Faction upgrades - Marathon

Every Faction upgrade in Marathon including their effects as well as rank, credits, and materials you need in order to unlock them.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

There are dozens of Faction upgrades for players to unlock in Marathon. Each upgrade either improves some attribute of a Runner, increases vault capacity, or adds new gear to the Black Market. Upgrading these will take a bit of time, as a lot of credits and materials are needed for each one. Below you will find tables containing each Faction and their respective upgrades.

If you're having difficult locating the materials, check out our guide on all the upgrade material locations. This will help you track down where you need to go whenever you head into a match.

CyberAcme Faction Upgrades

CyberAcme is green Faction in Marathon and, for the alpha, the one with the most vault size increases. This Faction’s AI handler is Oni. You’ll also be able to improve a few key areas of your Runners through CyberAcme, while also gaining access to cores, grenades, and gadgets through the Black Market.

CyberAcme
Upgrade Name Effect Requirements
CyberAcme Expansion Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season.
  • Rank 1
  • $2,000
  • Micro Processor x12
CyberAcme Expansion+ Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season.
  • Rank 2
  • $4,000
  • Synthetic Rubber x8
  • Aluminum Rods x12
CyberAcme Expansion++ Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season.
  • Rank 3
  • $6,000
  • Flex Processor x8
  • Lab Xerogel x6
Cores Unlocks Standard cores for purchase in the Black Market.
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Micro Processor x8
  • Spark Leaf x4
CyberAcme Scavenger.exe Loot Speed +5 Loot Speed increases how quickly items are revealed when looting containers or backpacks.
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Spark Leaf x6
CyberAcme Loot_Siphon.exe Grants bonus tactical energy when opening an unlooted container. Tactical Energy on Container Loot +1%
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Expanded Processor x8
  • Steel Rods x4
CyberAcme Prime_Amp.exe Increases prime ability recharge rate. Prime Ability Recharge Rate +10%
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Flex Processor x4
  • Combat Xerogel x2
Sponshorship+ The CyberAcme Sponsored Kit now provides a loadout with Standard implants, cores, and/or grenades. Additional Wares in Sponsored Kit
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Expanded Processor x4
  • Steel Rods x2
Explosives Unlocks a Frag Grenade for purchase with credits in the Black Market.
  • Rank 1
Explosives+ Expands CyberAcme's Standard grenade offerings, purchasable with credits in the Black Market.
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Synthetic Rubber x4
  • Steel Rods x2
Gadgeteer Unlocks Standard gadgets for purchase in the Black Market.
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Hydrocarbon Rubber x12
  • Spark Leaf x4
CyberAcme Heat_Sink.exe Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +5
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Synthetic Rubber x8
  • Steel Rods x4
CyberAcme Emergency_Vent.exe Your heat recovery begins more quickly after actions that generate heat. Heat Recovery Delay +20%
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Expanded Processor x4
  • Steel Rods x2
CyberAcme Reinforce.exe Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize). Hardware +10
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Symbiote Rubber x4
  • Combat Xerogel x2
CyberAcme Lifeline.exe Revive Speed affects how quickly you aid downed crew members. Revive Speed +5
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Micro Processor 4x
  • Spark Leaf x6
CyberAcme Recovery.exe Self-Repair Speed Determines the rate at which you passively regain health and shield charge. Self-Repair Speed +5
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Hydrocarbon Rubber x4
  • Spark Leaf x2
CyberAcme Agility_Matrix.exe Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +10
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Symbiote Rubber x4
  • Combat Xerogel x2
Gift Horse CyberAcme's AI Iteration Group offers high-value items for a price. Unlocks New Category of Wares.
  • Rank 3
  • $6000
  • Symbiote Rubber x8
  • Shell ID x3
CyberAcme Optimization The AI Iteration Group now offers 2 items for sale in the Black Market. Unlocks Second Offer from AI Iteration Group.
  • Rank 3
  • $6000
  • Shell ID x9
  • Anomalous Plasma x1
  • (And all other upgrades)

NuCaloric Faction Upgrades

NuCaloric is the red-styled Faction in Marathon. This is where you’ll find Revive Speed, Agility, and Hardware increases as well as the ability to purchase backpacks. Gaius will be your handler when dealing with NuCal.

NuCaloric
Upgrade Name Effect Requirements
NuCaloric Lifeline.exe Revive Speed affects how quickly you aid downed crew members. Revive Speed +5
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Storage Drive x4
  • Organic Lens x2
Headspace Unlocked Enhanced head implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhacned Head Implants
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Encrypted Drive x8
  • Chitin Sample x3
Headspace+ Unlocked additional Enhanced head implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Head Implants
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Biofilament x4
  • Flex Processor x2
Headspace_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced head implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Head Implants Discount
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Coherence Drive x8
  • Expanded Processor x6
NuCaloric Agility_Matrix.exe Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +5
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Conductive Filament x4
  • Organic Lens x6
NuCaloric Agility_Matrix.exe Agility affects how fast you can move and how high you can jump. Agility +5
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Coherence Drive x4
  • Flex Processor x2
Medic Unlocked Enhanced medical consumables for purchase in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds in Black Market
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Storage Drive x12
  • Organic Lens x6
Medic_Stock Increases available stock of Enhanced medical consumables in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds Stock
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Encrypted Drive x4
  • Tarax Seed x2
Medic_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced medical consumables in the Black Market. Enhanced Meds Discount
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Coherence Drive x8
  • Expanded Processor x6
NuCaloric Recovery.exe Self-Repair Speed determines the rate at which you passively regain health and shield charge. Self-Repair Speed +5
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Conductive Filament x8
  • Tarax Seed x4
NuCaloric Expansion Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Vault Size +8 Rows
  • Rank 3
  • $4000
  • Shell ID x9
  • Anomalous Plasma x1
Carrier Unlocks Enhanced backpacks for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Backpacks
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Plastic Filament x4
  • Organic Lens x2
Carrier_Stock Increases available stock of Enhanced backpacks in the Black Market. Enhanced Backpack Stock
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Encrypted Drive x8
  • Tarax Seed x4
Carrier+ Unlocks Deluxe backpacks for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Deluxe Backpacks
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Coherence Drive x8
  • Fungal Growth x3
Carrier_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced backpacks in the Black Market. Enhanced Backpack Discount
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Biofilament x4
  • Flex Processor x2
Volt Precision Rifle Unlock the V95 Lookout for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase V95 Lookout
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Biofilament x8
  • Expanded Processor x6
NuCaloric Reinforce.exe Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize) Hardware +5
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Conductive Filament x4
  • Tarax Seed x2
NuCaloric Reinforce.exe Hardware reduces the duration of negative status effects that affect your Runner's physical chassis (Toxin, Overheat, Immobilize) Hardware +5
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Biofilament x4
  • Flex Processor x2
NuCaloric Null_Hazard.exe Hazard Tolerance increases your maximum data buffer protection, which is restored by using cleanse consumables (Mechanic's Kit, OS Reboot) Hazard Tolerance +10
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Plastic Filament x12
  • Nanocomposites x9
NuCaloric Null_Hazard.exe Hazard Tolerance increases your maximum data buffer protection, which is restored by using cleanse consumables (Mechanic's Kit, OS Reboot) Hazard Tolerance +15
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Coherence Drive x4
  • Flex Processor x2
NuCaloric Optimization Reviving a crew member grants lingering heal over time that's interrupted when taking damage.
  • Rank 3
  • $5000
  • Synchronizer x9
  • Nanotruss x12
  • (And all other upgrades)

Traxus Faction Upgrades

Traxus is the orange Faction in Marathon, and the last one you will interact with during the alpha. You will be corresponding with Vulcan while upgrading or doing contracts. Traxus provides Firewall, Finisher Siphon and Heat-related improvements as well as the ability to purchase shields from the Black Market.

Traxus
Upgrade Name Effect Requirements
Traxus Tracker.exe Increases how long pings persist on hostile targets. Ping Duration +1 s
  • Rank 1
  • $2000
  • Carbon Wire x12
  • Basic Xerogel x6
Tactical_AMP.exe Increases tactical ability recharge rate. Tactical Ability Recharge Rate +10%
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Gel Explosive x4
  • Dynamic Lens x2
Tactical_AMP.exe Increases tactical ability recharge rate. Tactical Ability Recharge Rate +10%
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Molecular Wire x8
  • Tarax Seed x6
Traxus Unfazed.exe Firewall reduces the duration of status effects that degrade your Runner's electronic systems (EMP, Hack). Firewall +5
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Polymer Wire x4
  • Basic Xerogel x6
Traxus Unfazed.exe Firewall reduces the duration of status effects that degrade your Runner's electronic systems (EMP, Hack). Firewall +5
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Molecular Wire x4
  • Papaver Bloom x2
Traxus Cutthroat.exe Finisher Siphon increases the shield charge returned after performing a finisher on a downed Runner. Finisher Siphon +5
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Putty Explosive x4
  • Basic Xerogel x2
Traxus Cutthroat.exe Finisher Siphon increases the shield charge returned after performing a finisher on a downed Runner. Finisher Siphon +5
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Gel Explosive x8
  • Dynamic Lens x4
Standtall Unlocks Enhanced leg implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Leg Implants
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Polymer Wire x12
  • Dynamic Lens x4
Standtall+ Unlocks additional Enhanced leg implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Leg Implants
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Liquid Explosive x3
  • Papaver Bloom x2
Standtall_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced leg implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Leg Implants Discount
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Molecular Wire x8
  • Tarax Seed x6
Traxus TAD_Boost.exe Expands the ping's area of effect when using a TAD. TAD Ping Area +2 m
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Liquid Explosive x8
  • Fungal Growth x3
Shielded  Unlocks Enhanced shield implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Enhanced Shield Implants
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Carbon Wire x4
  • Basic Xerogel x2
Shielded_Stocked Increases available stock of Enhanced shield implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Shield Implants Stock
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Polymer Wire x8
  • Dynamic Lens x4
Shielded_Discount Reduces material cost of Enhanced shield implants in the Black Market. Enhanced Shield Implants Discount
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Liquid Explosive x8
  • Tarax Seed x6
Traxus Heat_Sink.exe Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +5
  • Rank 1
  • $1250
  • Putty Explosive x12
  • Basic Xerogel x6
MIPS Sniper Rifle Unlocks the Longshot for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Longshot
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Liquid Explosive x8
  • Tarax Seed x6
Lockbox_Locator.exe Picking up a locked container key pings locked containers nearby.
  • Rank 3
  • $5000
  • Synchronizer x9
  • Regen Resin x12
Traxus Enhanced_Cooling.exe Your generated heat recovers more quickly. Heat Recovery Rate +25%
  • Rank 2
  • $1750
  • Gel Explosive x12
  • Dynamic Lens x4
Traxus Heat_Sink.exe Heat Capacity increases your capability to perform heat-producing actions, such as sprinting. Heat Capacity +10
  • Rank 3
  • $2500
  • Liquid Explosive x8
  • Tarax Seed x6
Armored Unlocks Deluxe shield implants for purchase in the Black Market. Purchase Deluxe Shield Implants
  • Rank 3
  • $5000
  • Synchronizer x9
  • Regen Resin x12
Traxus Expansion Gain 8 rows of vault capacity for the rest of the current season. Vault Size +8 Rows
  • Rank 3
  • $4000
  • Shell ID x9
  • Biogenic Alloy x1
Traxus Optimization Automatically deploy smoke cloud when activating an exfil site.
  • Rank 3
  • $3000
  • Smart Lens x6
  • Biogenic Alloy x2
  • (And all other upgrades)

MIDA Faction Upgrades

Pending discovery…

Arachne Faction Upgrades

Pending discovery…

Sekiguchi Faction Upgrades

Pending discovery…

Those are all of the Faction upgrades available in the Marathon alpha. These upgrades might reset each season or they might change between the alpha and full release. However, what will remain the same is the need to unlock these bonuses and prepare for the next run. Catch your breath over on our Marathon page where you’ll find more guides and the latest news.

Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

