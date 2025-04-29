Nintendo Switch System Update ver. 20.0.0 lays the groundwork for the Switch 2 The update features GameShare functionality that must be initiated by the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has just released a new system update for the Nintendo Switch which seeks to set up functionality for the company’s eagerly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console. The patch notes provide detail on the GameShare feature as well as a new Virtual Game Card system. There is also System Transfer information for users that plan to upgrade to the new console.

Nintendo Switch System Update Ver. 20.0.0

Are you ready for the Nintendo Switch 2? Nintendo is. The company has released system update Version 20.0.0 for the original Switch in preparation for the new console.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch has received a new system update on April 29, 2025. The following patch notes come courtesy of the Nintendo Support site. In these notes, Nintendo provides information on the upcoming GameShare feature, which allows players to share a single game to other nearby Switch consoles, provided a Nintendo Switch 2 initiated the feature.

The following icons for new features have been added to the HOME Menu:

Virtual Game Card Purchased Nintendo Switch digital software, DLC, and some free software, are now virtual game cards and displayed in a list in this menu. You can virtually load and eject virtual game cards between up to two Nintendo Switch systems. Virtual game cards can be lent to others in the same Nintendo Account family group. For more information, see Virtual Game Card Guide.

GameShare Compatible software can be shared from a Nintendo Switch 2 system to other nearby system(s) to play together. You can only play together via local wireless, and the Nintendo Switch 2 system must initiate GameShare. This feature cannot be used between two Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and/or Nintendo Switch Lite systems.



User-Verification Settings has been added under User > User Settings.

You can restrict access to the Virtual Game Card menu by requiring entry of a PIN or signing in to your Nintendo Account.

Online License Settings has been added.

When turned on, you can play downloaded software or DLC you've purchased while the system is connected to the internet, even if you don't have the virtual game card loaded.

For more information, please refer to the details about the option on the System Settings screen.

The Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch News icon colors on the HOME Menu have been changed.

Multiple save data can be selected and transferred at once in “Transfer Your Save Data” menu.

System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 has been added under System Settings > System.

You can perform a system transfer from your Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 using local communication. For users that will lose access to their Nintendo Switch before receiving their Nintendo Switch 2, there is an option to upload system transfer data to a dedicated server which can then be retrieved on their Nintendo Switch 2. After you upload your system transfer data to the dedicated server, the Nintendo Switch system will be initialized to factory settings, so only perform this transfer if you’ll be able to complete the transfer on Nintendo Switch 2. If you want to continue using your Nintendo Switch until you have a Nintendo Switch 2, we recommend completing the system transfer using local communication after you have acquired a Nintendo Switch 2 system.

An internet connection and Nintendo Account is required to complete both local and the server-based system transfer service.

For more information, see System Transfer from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2.

The appearance of some user icons have been updated.

There are a few important features in the Ver. 20.0.0 update for the Nintendo Switch. If you plan on picking up a Nintendo Switch 2, make sure you familiarize yourself with the systems you need to use to transfer your saves and enjoy the consumer-friendly GameShare feature. Read over our Nintendo and NTDOY pages for more on the company and its performance.