Evening Reading - April 29, 2025

Is that City of the Wolves, or something else...?

https://www.shacknews.com/article/144080/meta-ai-assistant-app

I still can't get over the fact that they put Ronaldo in this game.

T-Pain weighs in on the gorilla debate

I think we can take the gorilla pic.twitter.com/LXPXu1myB5 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 28, 2025

I feel like 100 men is more than enough to overwhelm a Silverback.

First poster for Zach Cregger's next movie

"what do you see that I doN’t” #weaponsmovie only in theateRs augUst 8. pic.twitter.com/iaC1X87oWU — New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) April 29, 2025

Not watching the trailer because I want to go in as fresh as possible. This movie sounds amazing.

Cyberpunk devs talk about bringing the game to Switch 2

Legends are made here. What will yours be?



In this week's #CreatorsVoice, dive into the dark future of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on #NintendoSwitch2 with @CDPROJEKTRED.



Watch the full Creator's Voice here: https://t.co/VrgyScEWJa pic.twitter.com/ntVZggUWzC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 29, 2025

Bit of a shot at Steam Deck at the end there, huh?

Insanely cool Deoxys art

A Pokemon Legends game focused on Deoxys would be insanely cool.

The buzz for Expedition 33 is real

These are definitely not cursed numbers. Congratulations to @SandfallGames and @Kepler_Interact! pic.twitter.com/IqoenHrmZg — Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) April 29, 2025

Okay, as a turn-based RPG fan, I need to play this ASAP.

