Evening Reading - April 29, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Is that City of the Wolves, or something else...?

https://www.shacknews.com/article/144080/meta-ai-assistant-app

I still can't get over the fact that they put Ronaldo in this game.

T-Pain weighs in on the gorilla debate

I feel like 100 men is more than enough to overwhelm a Silverback.

First poster for Zach Cregger's next movie

Not watching the trailer because I want to go in as fresh as possible. This movie sounds amazing.

Cyberpunk devs talk about bringing the game to Switch 2

Bit of a shot at Steam Deck at the end there, huh?

Insanely cool Deoxys art

A Pokemon Legends game focused on Deoxys would be insanely cool.

The buzz for Expedition 33 is real

Okay, as a turn-based RPG fan, I need to play this ASAP.

Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis in an elevator.
I can't remember anything I did last night, other than my daily Bubbletron...
Source: Warner Bros.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola