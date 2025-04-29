Evening Reading - April 29, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Towerborne's Game Director discusses its Xbox debut and the goals for 1.0 and beyond
- Borderlands 4 release date is moving up by two weeks
- Marvel Snap April 29, 2025 update adds Snap Packs
- Respawn Entertainment announces layoffs and the cancellation of two games
- Marvel Rivals Version 20250430 patch notes balance Groot and Winter Soldier
- Meta releases AI app to rival ChatGPT
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Is that City of the Wolves, or something else...?
I still can't get over the fact that they put Ronaldo in this game.
T-Pain weighs in on the gorilla debate
I think we can take the gorilla pic.twitter.com/LXPXu1myB5— T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 28, 2025
I feel like 100 men is more than enough to overwhelm a Silverback.
First poster for Zach Cregger's next movie
"what do you see that I doN’t” #weaponsmovie only in theateRs augUst 8. pic.twitter.com/iaC1X87oWU— New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) April 29, 2025
Not watching the trailer because I want to go in as fresh as possible. This movie sounds amazing.
Cyberpunk devs talk about bringing the game to Switch 2
Legends are made here. What will yours be?— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 29, 2025
In this week's #CreatorsVoice, dive into the dark future of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on #NintendoSwitch2 with @CDPROJEKTRED.
Watch the full Creator's Voice here: https://t.co/VrgyScEWJa pic.twitter.com/ntVZggUWzC
Bit of a shot at Steam Deck at the end there, huh?
Insanely cool Deoxys art
Deoxys pic.twitter.com/7CmNiPndQR— Crain Art (@Crain1Art) April 29, 2025
A Pokemon Legends game focused on Deoxys would be insanely cool.
The buzz for Expedition 33 is real
These are definitely not cursed numbers. Congratulations to @SandfallGames and @Kepler_Interact! pic.twitter.com/IqoenHrmZg— Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) April 29, 2025
Okay, as a turn-based RPG fan, I need to play this ASAP.
