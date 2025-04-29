Meta releases AI app to rival ChatGPT Meta's new AI assistant app is powered by the Llama 4 model.

Meta, like most major players in the tech space, is all-in on AI. In its latest effort, Meta is launching a standalone app for an AI companion to rival the likes of ChatGPT. It’s called Meta AI App, and the developer says that it’s a more “personal” AI assistant experience.

Meta dove into the details about its new AI app in a blog post. Built on the Llama 4 LLM, Meta describes the app as “a first step toward building a more personal AI.” Users can engage in voice conversations with the AI assistant, and it’ll learn their interests and habits in order to give responses tailored to them. There is also a discover feed that shows what other users are checking out with the app.



Source: Meta

This is Meta’s direct response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has been dominating app store charts and is synonymous with the AI craze. Meta previously integrated AI into its existing apps, like Facebook and Instagram, by adding chatbots and overhauling search features.

Meta joins the likes of Google (Gemini) and xAI (Grok) in releasing standalone applications for their AI assistants.