Orisa build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to keep Orisa going strong in Stadium mode.

You don't need much for a strong Overwatch 2 Stadium Orisa build, as the sturdy tank is one of the most challenging to take down characters. Extra armor, a shield, and some slightly boosted weapon powers keeps Orisa going for a long time and lets her dish out as much damage as your team's dedicated damage dealers.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Orisa build lists the most useful powers to help her withstand any threat.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Orisa

Orisa is one of the rare cases of a hero who can handle herself exceptionally well in any circumstance, even under the heavy fire tanks receive in Stadium matches. We've opted for a combination of offensive and defensive abilities that help her take down opponents alone and keep her alive for longer. Shield Divergence – plus one of the items below – makes it worthwhile to overheat, since you can protect nearby allies with a shield that's like her perk ability in regular matches. Advanced Throwbiotics softens and pins enemies who Orisa approaches during Javelin Spin, and Restortify helps keep her alive for longer during Fortify. You could change Centripetal Charge with Hooves of Steel to increase Orisa's survivability even further, as she'd then have shields, armor, and overhealth.

Scorched Earth seems tempting, but only if you coordinate it so your teammates can take down afflicted opponents. The damage is a total amount over several seconds, so even an Orisa with 600 health is just dealing 60 damage over five seconds.

Shield Divergence – When Orisa overheats, she deploys a barrier with 600 health in front of her

– When Orisa overheats, she deploys a barrier with 600 health in front of her Advanced Throwbiotics – When you use Javelin Spin, launch an energy javelin that deals 50 percent of the usual damage

– When you use Javelin Spin, launch an energy javelin that deals 50 percent of the usual damage Restortify – When Fortify is active, Orisa heals for 10 percent of her max life

– When Fortify is active, Orisa heals for 10 percent of her max life Centripetal Charge – 25 percent ultimate cost reduction. After using Terra Surge, Orisa's ability cooldowns reset

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Orisa

Armor mitigates incoming damage, so we've opted for that over shields, along with an item that lets Orisa take even less damage while she has armor. Solar Regenergy insures she has a decent supply of armor most of the time, and Electro Lights keeps Shield Divergence from seeming like a punishment more than a perk. Refraction Tiles gives Orisa extra protection against characters such as Zarya, Mei, and Moira, all of whom use beam-type weapons, and while HollaGram Helmet's buff for the rest of the team is nice, we're really just interested in it for the hefty +50 armor boost.

Solar Regenergy – +25 health. After using an ability, restore armor equal to five percent of max life

– +25 health. After using an ability, restore armor equal to five percent of max life Enhanced Target Sensors – Deal 25 percent more damage to enemies 12 meters away or further

– Deal 25 percent more damage to enemies 12 meters away or further Electro Lights – +10 percent attack speed. Recover from Overheat 25 percent faster

– +10 percent attack speed. Recover from Overheat 25 percent faster Refraction Tiles – +25 armor. While Javelin Spin is active, gain 30 percent damage reduction from beams

– +25 armor. While Javelin Spin is active, gain 30 percent damage reduction from beams Charged Chassis – +25 health. Fortify grants additional overhealth equal to 10 percent of your max life

– +25 health. Fortify grants additional overhealth equal to 10 percent of your max life Crusader Hydraulics – +25 armor. While you have armor, take 10 percent less weapon damage

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Orisa

Orisa's survivability and attack speed are the most important areas to focus on in the first two rounds. These items help with that.

Armored Vest – +25 armor

– +25 armor Weapon Grease – + five percent attack speed

– + five percent attack speed Field Rations – While on the objective, restore eight life every one second

For more help with Overwatch 2, check out our Ashe build, Cassidy build, Ana build, Kiriko build, Mercy build, Reinhardt build, Soldier 76 build, Zarya build, Juno build, Moira build, and D.Va build guides.