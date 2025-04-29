Moira build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how best to use Moira in Stadium mode.

A good Overwatch 2 Stadium Moira build lets her lean just as much into healing as she normally leans into damage dealing. Increasing her Biotic energy and powering her Biotic Orbs might sound simple on paper, but the results in practice make her one of the most powerful characters in Stadium as of the mode's launch.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Moira build lists her best powers and the items that make them even more useful.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Moira

Moira's already a potent damage dealer and fairly capable healer, though in high-pressure situations, her Biotic Grasp healing can run out and leave her with no methods to keep her team safe. Precarious Potency helps make her limited Biotic healing more effective, so your other team's healer isn't having to shoulder the burden. Voidhoppers is also exceptionally useful. The short fade time disrupts your opponent's aiming without messing up an ally's plan, and the overhealth – even without raising Moira's own max life – is a helpful, repeatable bonus. Chain Grasp doesn't suffer from reduced potency like some of Moira's multi-target powers, and Empowering You lets her play Mercy when you need to stick close to a tank or damage dealer and provide support.

If your team seems to be staying healthy after the first two rounds, you could use Multiball instead. The two additional orbs are nowhere near as powerful as the standard orb, but having them affect a broad area and reduce the health of several opponents at once is a smart way to soften the opposing team and keep healers busy.

Precarious Potency – Allies healed by your Biotic Grasp are healed for an additional 20 percent of Biotic Grasp's healing over five seconds

– Allies healed by your Biotic Grasp are healed for an additional 20 percent of Biotic Grasp's healing over five seconds Voidhoppers – Fade phases other allies within eight meters for 0.25 seconds and grants them overhealth equal to 20 percent of your max life

– Fade phases other allies within eight meters for 0.25 seconds and grants them overhealth equal to 20 percent of your max life Chain Grasp – After using either Biotic Orb, Biotic Grasp's secondary fire chains to two additional targets within 20 meters for three seconds

– After using either Biotic Orb, Biotic Grasp's secondary fire chains to two additional targets within 20 meters for three seconds Empowering You – Biotic Grasp's secondary fire can target allies, increasing their damage by 15 percent

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Moira

Moira benefits from most of the offense-oriented items available in the shop, so we've picked a selection that buffs all her functions. Tubing lets her heal for longer, and Smart Orbs can devastate opponents in tight clusters. Abyss Boots gives Moira more escape options, meanwhile, and the rest of the items just buff her weapon power and ability power. Something like Nano Cola might seem tempting, given how useful the Biotic Orb can be, but with Chain Grasp as one of Moira's powers plus Subatomic Splitter, increasing her weapon power is more important.

High Capacity Tubing – +10 percent weapon power. Moira stores an additional 50 Biotic energy

– +10 percent weapon power. Moira stores an additional 50 Biotic energy Smart Orbs – + five percent ability power. Biotic Orb moves 50 percent slower when it heals and deals damage

– + five percent ability power. Biotic Orb moves 50 percent slower when it heals and deals damage Abyss Boots – +25 health. While using Fade, you jump 30 percent higher

– +25 health. While using Fade, you jump 30 percent higher Subatomic Splitter – +10 percent weapon power and +15 percent secondary fire range for Biotic Grasp

– +10 percent weapon power and +15 percent secondary fire range for Biotic Grasp Liquid Nitrogen – +25 health and +10 percent ability power. Dealing ability damage slows the target's move speed by 20 percent for three seconds

– +25 health and +10 percent ability power. Dealing ability damage slows the target's move speed by 20 percent for three seconds Talon Modification Module – +15 percent weapon power

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Moira

Most normal items don't help boost healing power, so you might as well go all out buffing Moira's weapon power. Lifesteal should help keep her going when your other healer is occupied with the rest of the team as well.

Compensator – + five percent weapon power

– + five percent weapon power Plasma Converter – + five percent weapon lifesteal

– + five percent weapon lifesteal Power Playbook – +10 percent ability power

For more help with Overwatch 2, check out our Ashe build, Cassidy build, Ana build, Kiriko build, Mercy build, Reinhardt build, Soldier 76 build, Zarya build, Juno build, and D.Va build guides.