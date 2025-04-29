New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Rivals Version 20250430 patch notes balance Groot and Winter Soldier

Captain America, Spider-Man, and several duelists have also received balance changes.
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is well underway and as the meta begins to crystallize, NetEase Games is taking action to keep things as fair as possible. A new balance patch for Marvel Rivals is coming tomorrow and will bring stat and ability changes for numerous heroes.

Marvel Rivals Version 20250430 patch notes

Captain America and Winter Soldier facing off.

Source: NetEase Games

The patch notes for Marvel Rivals Version 20250430 were posted on the game’s website today.

Vanguard

Captain America

The Sentinel of Liberty will see some reduction to his survivability.

  • Reduce base health from 650 to 600.

Doctor Strange

Stephen will experience a reduction in the Energy Cost of his Ultimate Ability, amplifying his mystical menace on the battlefield.

  • Decrease the energy cost to unleash the Eye of Agamotto (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3100.

Groot

The Flora Colossi's ability to isolate enemies and block damage will take a minor hit.

  • Reduce the health of Ironwood Wall from 700 to 600.

Duelist

Spider-Man

We're tightening the webbing on Spider-Man's hit detection range.

  • Decrease the damage range of Amazing Combo from a 5m radius to a 4m radius.

Winter Soldier

Bucky is getting a combat upgrade, ramping up his threat level and firepower on the field.

  • Adjust the Tainted Voltage ability to have 2 charge levels, while keeping the cooldown time unchanged.

Strategist

Adam Warlock

We're enhancing Avatar of Life's sustainability to keep him fighting for cosmic justice.

  • Add a new effect to Quantum Magic: When a critical hit lands on an enemy, reduce the cooldown time of Avatar Life Stream by 1s.

Cloak & Dagger

Ty and Tandy are sharpening their blades and cloaks for more impactful strikes.

  • As Cloak, increase the damage of the Darkforce Cloak from 75/s to 80/s; As Dagger, increase the damage of the Lightforce Dagger on hit from 15 to 18.

Luna Snow

We're ramping up this K-Pop sensation's damage output when she strikes enemies from a distance.

  • Adjust the Damage Falloff of Light & Dark Ice from 60% at 40m to 75%.

Mantis

We're empowering Mantis' damage output to reflect her true fighting spirit.

  • Increase the hit damage of Life Energy Blast from 50 to 55.

Team-Up Abilities

Stars Aligned (Captain America - Winter Soldier)

A legendary alliance gets an even mightier boost!

  • Upon leaping to a teammate, Stellar Impact will provide 50 Bonus Health to allies within range.

Those are the upcoming changes in Marvel Rivals' latest patch. For all your Marvel Rivals needs, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

