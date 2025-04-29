New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Respawn Entertainment announces layoffs and the cancellation of two games

The studio behind Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series is going through 'difficult changes.'
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
3

Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the Titanfall series and Apex Legends, is the latest major gaming company to announce layoffs. The company is laying off an unspecified number of employees as it narrows its focus to the future of Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi franchises.

Respawn announced the layoffs in a post on X. In it, the studio says that it has canceled two unannounced games that were early in development, referred to as “incubation projects.” Respawn says it will help affected workers find other jobs within EA.

Vantage in Apex Legends.

Source: EA

The statement makes clear that Respawn is focusing on two franchises moving forward: Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi. A large update for Apex Legends is in the works, and the third game in the Star Wars Jedi series is currently being developed.

Respawn is also working with Bit Reactor on Star Wars Zero Company, an upcoming turn-based strategy game set in the Star Wars universe.

