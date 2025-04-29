NYT Strands Spangram, Hints, and Answers Wednesday, April 30 Are you having some trouble with today's Strand puzzle in the New York Times? We've got hints and answers for those who need them.

In NYT Strands, you will be trying to find words hidden among the jumble. Each day has something of a theme that can lead you toward the answers you seek, but it's not always easy. We'll help you out but not give the actual answers until the very bottom of the page, so be careful about how far you scroll down if you are only looking for limited help.

NYT Strands hints, Spangram, and answers

Source: New York Times

Up first, today's theme. This is one of the most important things to keep in mind when looking for words, and the theme is...Best in class.

Please keep in mind that from this point onward there will be spoilers that grow in impact as you go. Read on at your peril.

Today's hints are as follows:

SEED

DOOM

SLATE

BOOK

LIME

How to play NYT Strands

Some rules reminders for those who need them:

The board must be filled entirely to complete the puzzle - no words will overlap and each letter will only be used once.

Each game includes a challenge word called the “spangram” that touches two opposite sides of the board. This can be across or up and down the board.

Themed words will highlight blue; the spangram will highlight yellow so you will know when you have it.

Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint! Non-theme words do not count toward the overall solutions.

Today's Spangram and Answers

Spangram - YEARBOOK

HAIR

SMILE

EYES

DRESSED

COUPLE

FRIENDS

ATHLETE

Today's puzzle was actually very hard, especially the layouts of some of the words. The fact that you can connect in all directions really came into play today. Still, it is a very fun and interesting layout; let's see what they have in store for us tomorrow.