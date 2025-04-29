Marvel Snap April 29, 2025 update adds Snap Packs Second Dinner has overhauled how players unlock new cards in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s latest update is out and brings some major changes to the card battler. Not only are there balance changes and bug fixes, this update adds Snap Packs, a new way to unlock cards.

Marvel Snap April 29, 2025 update patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

The patch notes for Marvel Snap’s April 29, 2025 update were posted on the game’s website by Second Dinner.

Patch Highlights

Marvel Snap is evolving! We’re thrilled to introduce Snap Packs, a major upgrade to how you unlock new cards and expand your collection. Whether you’re a newcomer looking to catch up, a returning player filling in the gaps, or a dedicated fan eager for the latest releases, Snap Packs offer an easier, more streamlined way to build your collection.

To celebrate the launch of Snap Packs, all players will receive a FREE Series 5 Collector’s Pack in the inbox after they update to the new patch!

What Are Snap Packs?

The Token Shop is transforming into a full-fledged Card Shop, bringing a host of exciting changes:

Snap Packs – Each pack guarantees 1 unowned card (no duplicates!) and includes 2 bonus rewards.*

Spotlight & Rotating Pinnable Cards – These will remain available, at the same Token prices.

Free Daily Tokens – Log in every day to claim them!

Token Packs – Purchase Tokens directly using Gold from the Card Shop.

Learn more about Snap Packs in [our launch blog].

Features

We've improved the way we store your Collection in the cloud to speed up common Collection operations. You'll notice it most claiming new rewards such as Collection Track Rewards, Infinity Splits, and Shop purchases, but many operations are faster now.

When first logging in after this patch, you may notice a longer-than-normal load time. It’ll be barely noticeable for most players, but players with the very large collections might have a one-time longer wait than normal. The larger your collection, the more improvement you'll see.

Art, VFX, & Audio

The following cards now have VFX and SFX: Giganto Red Skull Uncle Ben

Updated logos for Ares, Galacta, and Sam Wilson Captain America

Balance Updates

Card Updates

Lasher no longer adds Power to cards if its own Power is negative. This aligns with how The First Ghost Rider works (this change went live via OTA a few weeks ago).

Sebastian Shaw received a slight tweak to its text for brevity (no functional change) [OLD] - When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)

[NEW] - When this permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)

Location Updates

Deep Space is back in the game now that its bug with Iron Patriot has been fixed.

Bug Fixes

Card & Location Fixes in 40.x

Fixed an edge case that could see Banished versions of Agamotto be buffed by Temporal Manipulation under some circumstances

Spells played on locations such as Death’s Domain and Altar of Death should now be properly displayed in the Banished section of the Graveyard

Celestial Burial Ground should no longer be able to generate the same card that it discarded

Cap’s Shield should no longer throw a VFX related exception that was potentially causing performance issues

Card and Location Art Fixes in 40.x

Dagger’s Envar Studio variant should no longer visibly break at 3D or higher rarity levels for iOS devices

Iron Patriot’s VFX should no longer play repeatedly on Deep Space

Captain Carter’s VFX should no longer continue to play when the ability has been disabled

Images of Ikonn’s VFX should no longer reduce performance or introduce significant stutter when played with effects such as Wong and Odin

Gorgon’s VFX and SFX should no longer inadvertently indicate to the player how many created cards their opponent has drawn

Gorgon’s SFX should no longer loop indefinitely when played on Onslaught’s Citadel

Khonshu’s logo should be properly aligned between the card itself and the reference tokens when viewed in the Card Details view

Titania’s VFX should no longer incorrectly display while staging a card to move to her location

Ka-Zar’s VFX should now play properly in instances where a 1-cost card is already in play

The First Ghost Rider should have its appropriate Booster and Mastery icons and colors

Cleaned up a visual artifact that displayed on the ARTTREE Studio variant for Wave when at Framebreak

Other Fixes in 40.x

Attempting to claim credits that would exceed the 10k credit cap should now appropriately display a UI modal informing the player that they’re at the cap

Long-Press and Right-Click should once again open the Deck Management UI appropriately

The Sanctum Showdown carousel should no longer inadvertently display while other non-Sanctum events are running

Closing the Card Back detail view should no longer throw an exception and run the risk of softlocking the game

Players should once again be able to swipe (or us arrow keys on PC) to navigate between cards while in the focused detail view of the Collection

Cleaned up some asset layering issues between the Mission Refill tooltip popup and the Weekly Missions progress bar

Fixed a minor visual issue where the avatar icon would briefly persist when transitioning between Game Modes and other elements of the UI

The “Next” button on the Conquest results screen should no longer disappear after upgrading a card

Gold Pass icon in its detailed view should no longer be oversized

Custom Card UI elements should no longer display when viewing a card’s detail view in a match

The assets on several of the Premium Mystery Variant bundles should no longer be weirdly small

Alliance Fixes in 40.x

Suggested Alliances should be visible again on the initial Join page

PC Fixes in 40.x

[PC] The Album and Cards tab button in the Collection should once again be functional

[PC] Small residual VFX should no longer be visible by the retreat button when Goliath is resurrected by effects like Phoenix Force

Localization Fixes in 40.x

Fixed the ToS link found in Japanese transactions

Known Issues

Upcoming Content

Hydra Stomper’s power may visibly flicker between the base value and the increased value when new buffs are applied

[PC] The VFX for Surge may not be be properly centered on affected cards

High

Due to an issue causing games to crash, the location Great Portal has been disabled until this can be resolved

Iron Patriot’s cost reduction is not properly disabled on locations such as Deep Space

Symbiote Spider-man benefits from Nebula’s ability twice after activating

Cards Shop - Pinning and then unpinning cards suddenly may result in an Aw Snap occurring

Cards Shop - Under some circumstances, client requests to pin a card may not be respected by the server and may immediately unpin

Note: If this happens, it should be seen pretty immediately and be fairly obvious, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the scope and impact and will respond

Cards Shop - The shop’s information and details UI elements are occasionally cut off in some languages

Location reference tokens can not be cycled through and viewed properly as the input clicks through and closes the location detail view

[PC] Navigating between the Alliance UI and the Main Menu and then back again may result in the chat UI becoming quite narrow

Medium

Jean Grey’s VFX and UI may occasionally indicate that the player can play a card on a location that they are not able to when initially staging

Cards Shop - New Card notification pips may not be displaying properly on Snap Packs when a card is added to a new pack

Cards Shop - New Card notification pips may persist when viewing the contents of a pack and examining a card in its detail view

Cards Shop - The Daily Cards section of the shop doesn’t properly show “Complete” over the Series 5 slot when you are Series 5 complete

Cards Shop - When observing the possible content pools of a given Snap Pack, the card assets may visibly adjust vertically when initially loaded

Cards Shop - The refresh timer of the Daily Cards section of the shop isn’t properly displayed if the player pins and then unpins all 3 cards

Cards Shop - Some Snap Pack content pools show the available cards not in alphabetical order

Cards Shop - The Free Series 3 seasonal claim timer doesn’t properly display after claiming a card until the next daily refresh occurs

Cards Shop - Some text elements associated with Snap Packs don’t display properly in Russian

The player’s position within the shop is reset back to the top upon making a purchase

The currently selected deck of the player does not persist when upgrading their client

Note: Check your selected before playing your first match of the new patch!

Current total token quantity is not visible from the Collection Track UI or after claiming tokens off of the track

The arrow for sorting by Card Quality got flipped

Note: Up is down, down is up!

Xorn’s VFX may be partially cut off along the edges of the screen

The red notification pip indicating that the player has a pending Gold Pass claim may not display along the top shop category tabs

Note: The notification should still be visible on the Gold Pass UI itself when scrolling through the shop

Some of the elements of various Skill Cards may exceed beyond the borders of the new Skill Card UI

Some of the elements of various Skill Cards may not fully fill the new Skill Card UI frame

Card Back assets may display as pink fallback assets within the Collection when equipping a new back to one or all decks

Elements of the background can be interacted with while the Report a Bug UI is active

Joaquin Torres' hover SFX are missing whenever a 1-cost On Reveal is staged on his location

[Android] Some devices may see elements of the Login Bonus UI cut off along the top

Note: Rewards should still be claimable, this is a visual issue only

[PC] The blur scrim may remain active when exiting the Card Back focused view using the ESC button

Note: This can be cleared by pressing ESC again

[PC] The Collection can still be scrolled in the background while viewing a card in it’s focused detail view

[PC] Cards and Locations can still be tapped through the blur scrim of the post-match results screen

[PC] The ESC UI button can be clicked through the blur scrim from several focused reward views

[PC] The UI can become distorted upon toggling between Portrait and Landscape repeatedly

Low

Cards Shop - UI elements of the section tab tooltips can be cut off along the edges of the screen on some devices

Cards Shop - Credits value text and icon may overlap when viewed in the shop

Cards Shop - Newly released cards will be shown as “Complete” rather than “Purchased” when acquired through Snap Packs rather than purchased directly

Some bundles with Premium Mystery Variants have the text for the PMV obscured by the purchase button

The Daily Offer punchcard may show the Tokens and Premium Mystery Variant assets overlapping or layered incorrectly

[Android] Using the Android back button to exit from the Card Back focused view may result in the text remaining on screen until pressing back again

Those are the patch notes for Marvel Snap's April 29, 2025 update.