Borderlands 4 release date is moving up by two weeks

Randy Pitchford says development of Borderlands 4 is "going great" and that more details will be shared soon.
Donovan Erskine
2K
Borderlands 4 was originally scheduled to launch on September 23, 2025, but in a rare move for AAA releases, Gearbox Software and 2K Games are moving the release date up by two weeks. Borderlands 4 will now be released on September 12, 2025, and an upcoming PlayStation State of Play will reveal new information.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford posted a video to social media to announce the release date change for Borderlands 4. In it, he says that the development of the upcoming sequel has been “kind of the best case scenario.” In a post to the PlayStation Blog, the studio announced that a State of Play showcase completely focused on Borderlands 4 will air tomorrow.

Borderlands 4’s previous release date, September 23, was recently announced to be the release date for Marathon as well. That said, there was no mention of Bungie’s multiplayer shooter when providing an explanation for the release date change.

Borderlands 4 will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2, and PC when it launches on September 12. Be sure to bookmark our 2025 release date calendar to keep up with everything coming this year.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

