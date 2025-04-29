Borderlands 4 release date is moving up by two weeks Randy Pitchford says development of Borderlands 4 is "going great" and that more details will be shared soon.

Borderlands 4 was originally scheduled to launch on September 23, 2025, but in a rare move for AAA releases, Gearbox Software and 2K Games are moving the release date up by two weeks. Borderlands 4 will now be released on September 12, 2025, and an upcoming PlayStation State of Play will reveal new information.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford posted a video to social media to announce the release date change for Borderlands 4. In it, he says that the development of the upcoming sequel has been “kind of the best case scenario.” In a post to the PlayStation Blog, the studio announced that a State of Play showcase completely focused on Borderlands 4 will air tomorrow.

Announcement about the Borderlands 4 launch date - Please watch until the end: pic.twitter.com/cF85jG1p09 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 29, 2025

Borderlands 4’s previous release date, September 23, was recently announced to be the release date for Marathon as well. That said, there was no mention of Bungie’s multiplayer shooter when providing an explanation for the release date change.

Borderlands 4 will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2, and PC when it launches on September 12. Be sure to bookmark our 2025 release date calendar to keep up with everything coming this year.