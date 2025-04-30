Where to find Eevani - Warframe Eevani is an important resource in Warframe, but if you want it, you'll need to pay a visit to another dimension.

Everything you need in Warframe, from weapons to supplies, can be built, but to do so, you will need to scour the game's various levels and open worlds in search of resources. Some, like Eevani, are plants that can be found growing in a pretty story-related area, so you might need to spend some time working through the game to get it.

Eevani location in Warframe

Eevani can be found in Duviri at the Amphitheater, which appears during Joy, Envy, Anger, and Fear spirals, and Archarbor, which appears during the Envy, Joy, and Sorrow spirals. Duviri can be accessed via the Duviri Paradox quest, which becomes available after you have finished the Junction between Uranus and Saturn. It looks like a green, very leafy plant that grows in a spiral. The lack of flowers can make it difficult to see from the air.

Eevani is used in the construction of the Syam, Kunai Incarnon Genesis, Dual Toocyst Incarnon Genesis, Dera Incarnon Genesis, Kullervo Systems, and the Cinta. Like all plants in Duviri, all you need to do is shoot it or hit it with you melee weapon, then you will be able to pick up the harvestable component.

