Evening Reading - April 28, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Could maths be the savior we always needed?

Do you need luck?

I have always avoided the stat in Oblivion.

Australia represent!

One of his longest videos yet.

This building looks impossible

How? Why? Looks like hubris.

Australia votes (soon)

There are a lot of parties here.

Speedrun discoveries in such an old game?

What a time to be alive.

Oblivion is one of the best Elder Scrolls games

Some would say the best. And they would be right.

Halo 2 speedrun goodness

Gotta go fast!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.