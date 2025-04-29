Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults game director on classes, co-op & ARPGs BKOM Studios Game Director Stephen Wark went into deep details on how his team is adapting Pathfinder into a hack-n'-slash RPG.

BKOM Studios’ Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is a hack-n’-slash RPG coming to PC. It will let up to four players take on the roles of four iconic Pathfinder heroes to do battle against the wicked sorceress Belcorra Haruvex and the minions of her vast Gauntlight Keep. The game promises to be an exciting foray for Pathfinder fans and newcomers alike, and recently we got to talk to Game Director Stephen Wark about how it’s coming together, the co-op factor, and the team’s approach to an action RPG design.

Wark openly admits that games like Guantlet were a big influence on what inspired Abomination Vaults’ gameplay. The design priority was to get players to the juicy bits of the story and combat that be engaging and exciting. In creating the party of characters that players could choose between, the heroes created were meant to represent a well-rounded party that might run a campaign in the Pathfinder tabletop game.

Given that Pathfinder is a universe full of all sorts of unique classes and characters, narrowing it down to the four wasn’t easy, but in designing them, the team made the characters to be versatile in a way that allows decent variety on the same character. Wark likens this to times when he and others would play tabletop games at conventions right out of the box and players had archetypes to choose between, but they could also be “the best wizard you could be” and surprise the designers with the choices they’d make with that character.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults doesn't have a release date yet, but it can be wishlisted on Steam.