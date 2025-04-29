Towerborne's Game Director discusses its Xbox debut and the goals for 1.0 and beyond

This is a big week for the team at Stoic. The studio behind the Banner Saga series has spent the last six months continuing work on Xbox Games Studios' large-scale beat-'em-up brawler, Towerborne. It's a story that the developer hopes to continue building throughout its early access stint and well beyond its 1.0 update, but it's also a game where the goal is to bring in more and more players. With that said, Towerborne is finally ready to come to Xbox this week as an Xbox Game Preview title, where players can enjoy the action both online and on the couch with friends.

To learn more about where Towerborne has been and where it'll be going once it goes live on Xbox, Shacknews spoke with Game Director Daniel McLaren.



Source: Xbox

Shacknews: Towerborne has been in early access on PC for a little over six months now. So before we get into anything else, what can you tell me about the current state of the game?

Daniel McLaren, Game Director: It's kinda surprising. We went into early access, [where] the big element there was, "Hey, we're kind of at a point now where we've made some major decisions about progression and core game design elements," and we were ready to start shifting into "What are we going to do next? How do we expand this?"

So it was a perfect time to put into Early Access to see, basically, do the players want something like this? The side-scrolling brawler as an online perpetual game? Do players actually want this sort of thing? Will they actually engage with it? And so, they did and they engaged quite a bit with it! We were really surprised with the depth of engagement that the players who opted in. So we built towards taking a shallow [dive], a mile wide, but an inch deep. We wanted to say like, "Ok, how do we actually explore depth in that?" So the current state of the game is focused on adding that depth; actually adding progression for the players, as opposed to just a level up that increases your health and damage; actually giving them a way to customize their classes, to customize play style. We've reworked the world map to make the content more purposeful and more meaningful, also to set up for future stuff that we're gonna be working on.

I would say that it's in a very solid state for a bunch of new players to come in and start exploring, for old players to kind of have a fresh take on the game and then position for 2025 to be able to make the game more robust, continue to add more content.

Shacknews: With that said, it's finally time for Towerborne to come to Xbox. Unfortunately, you weren't able to release it alongside that PC version back in 2024. Can you tell me about some of the additional work that needed to go into this version of the game in order to have it ready to go for Xbox players?

McLaren: The big thing there fell into two specific areas: social and accessibility. On the social side, this sort of a game has its roots in arcades and consoles. If we had gone day one to console, I think actually our Xbox players would have been pretty mad at us. I don't think it was really embracing all of the elements that the console has to offer. We had a lot of social stuff that we needed to finish. It wasn't easy to really get into a group. Then, of course, the second side of that is the accessibility, being able to connect with other players, making sure that we're meeting all of the accessibility requirements around the Xbox, which they're really good about making games accessible to players.

The real core part of going into early access on PC was to make sure that we had shored up the quality of the game, the actual gameplay elements. Then, using that remaining time to not just fill out those gameplay elements but also make sure we'd improve the ability for players to find other players to play with and to ensure that the game was actually accessible to players with a controller on a large TV.

Shacknews: Something that you're definitely emphasizing with this Xbox Game Preview release is the co-op experience across platforms. Tell me about how the game's cross-platform co-ops and cross-progression is going to function.

McLaren: Cross-progression, it's play anywhere. The idea is that it is a central server in the sense that when you play, all of your information is stored on that central server. If you're on an Xbox or PC, if you link those accounts together, you'll be playing with the same account anywhere. The idea was, I find it personally very frustrating not being able to play with large groups of people anywhere, a lot of my friends are on different devices, I'm primarily a PC user, one of my best friends is a console user. And so, there are very few games where we can actually play together in the same space and I'm not having to make separate progress. So that was really important for us to make sure that PC players and Xbox players could get together, play together, move [anywhere], so I could go over and I could sit couch co-op with him and I can use the controller and then I can actually access my main account. So he and I could play together and I can help him out or if he's further along than me, he could help me out and all of that progress that we're making together, we would be able to go home, sit on my PC, or sit on my Xbox and continue playing, and not having a gap in progression. I think one of the main things we didn't want is we just didn't want players to feel like, "Why did I do all of this? I don't want to play two games separately." So there was a big focus on doing that.

Then, of course, [there's] making sure that couch co-op was important. I think it's a little weird to release a brawler four-player game and then not support couch co-op for that. I think a lot of players would have been pretty upset with it. Now I should clarify that we don't allow the online players and the couch co-op players to group together. You're playing in the same place. If you and I sit down on a couch and we go into a couch co-op mode, there's all the online players, but the online players can't join your group. We keep the couch co-op as a separate experience and we keep the online co-op as a separate experience, largely because there's a bunch of logistics there. Needing to share the screen and then having other people who don't need to share the screen creates this very complicated, confusing situation. For the time being, at least for the foreseeable future, you won't be able to mix those grouping types.

Shacknews: Going into the next update, what can you tell me about some of the new class skills that are coming to Towerborne?

McLaren: Man, there's a ton of them. That was kind of a big thing that we spent a lot of effort investing in. The main focus there was, if you played the previous update, we effectively tied abilities to weapons. So if you were a sword-and-board and you wanted the shield dash, you actually had to find a weapon with shield dash on it. Then, additionally, we fixed the light skills. There's basically two skills on every weapon, right? There's a primary skill and there's a secondary skill and they couldn't be mixed and matched in any way, so if you found a weapon that had the shield dash on it, it always came with a particular secondary skill on it and you couldn't swap that out. The main goal here was to say that that's just temporary. We wanted people to see the skills and play with the skills, but ultimately where we wanted to go was players being able to mix and match whatever they wanted to do and play the skills that they wanted to. So that was the primary function.

And then the secondary level that we added to it, which I think is what a lot of players will get really excited about, is that our combat team led by Isaac Torres, our combat designer, and our systems designer, Tyler Bearce, spent a lot of time trying to figure out, "How do we wanna kind of expand that system?" And the primary goal here was to allow players who don't have a lot of that kind of fighter mindset of "I want to master a bunch of combos and I want do some complicated stuff" to still have viable play. There's a lot of skills that you can select that are just like, "Hey, man, if you just want to mash buttons and go through and have fun, there's a whole skill section. There's a bunch skills you can select." But, if you want to get into the more nuanced fighter play, like for example, there's a skill inside of daggers where you can end your heavy combos and always apply a bleed. And then, there's other skills that you can do that will stack those and be able to explode that bleed in a particular way. And when I say "explode," I mean like detonate it and apply it to other people. So you could pick all of that stuff and you can get real technical.

There's skills that allow you to break out of animations. So if you're in the air, you've been knocked back and you're in the air, normally right now in the game you can't break out of that. You have to wait for the entire animation to complete, you have to land on the ground, you have that go through your stand-up animation, and then you can get back into combat. That's like three seconds, being locked as a player. You can actually now invest points, either you can choose to pick the [skill] that allows you to break out in mid-air and then perform an action coming out of that. You could pick the one where you land and then have an immediate recovery, you can hit a button for an immediate recovery. Or you could pick both of them. Then there's a third one that you can pick, as well, which is to do an attack coming out of that recovery. So we've tried to add a lot of that so players could mix and match the things that they want to do.

Then we have health skills now where you can you have a healing flask, a mender's flask, and you can invest in that so you can keep it so you only improve it for yourself. So like, if I die, I'll automatically consume if I have flasks remaining. But we've also added some support functionality where it's like, if I heal, I actually heal people around me as well. We've tried to price all of those in a way where you have to make some decisions. I can't take everything, so I actually have builds. And so you can see two people with a sword-and-board and they could be playing very different styles and we've set it up in a way where we're going to continue to add new abilities into those classes as well.



Source: Xbox

Shacknews: Earlier, you talked about the idea of perpetual content. You're continuing to roll out new missions and new quests throughout early access, you're gonna keep going after 1.0, but what is the challenge in creating that perpetual content and keeping it feeling fresh in a game like this?

McLaren: I mean, it's the same challenge. We're not treading new ground here, right? Everybody has the problem of… you will always have a core group of players who just burn through content. That is a forever problem. And so, the position that we have to take is, "Look, we only have so many humans on staff. They're working so many hours a day. We can't burn them out." So how do we meet that goal of keeping our players happy? And I think the idea is, we are learning from our peers in this industry. There's a lot of us here who've worked on online games before and the idea is to break it up into a couple of approaches.

The first is the traditional, right? Hey, we will continue to build big systems. We have a plan over 2025 for sure and over the next few years. There are new systems that we need to put in place, like we need an endgame system, we need a better economy system, we need better ways for players to have deterministic outcomes on items. Great! Those are all big systems. We have those planned. We're gonna continue to build those. Those will get delivered fairly normally, you know... three months, six months, a year, but in-between those, we can still [add content], like building missions, adding story, and adding new quests. That is a lighter lift in the sense of we have a lot of that framework in place and we know how to build those missions relatively quickly.

We want to add things like new biomes. We want add things, like new classes to the game, new bosses, a world boss, like all of that stuff is just content. What I mean is, it's a team that's able to kind of focus and spread that stuff out so that we can do things like, "Hey, we want to have lighter content," so something like the live team building some missions and putting those out there or building trials like the time trial stuff that you see right now. [They're] things that we could turn on and off easily. [We want to] test stuff, like we have a really cool idea where we're like, "What would it look like to put a boss out there? You know, 30 people have to beat up, but you don't necessarily have to be in a group. You could just like hop in and join the fight and then hop out." Like, could we just do that? Why not just build it and see, put it out there for two weeks and see if players like it? If they don't like it, it never needs to come back.

And so what we want to do is be flexible in our thinking. Some things, like the endgame system, that's just gonna take a lot of time. We're just gonna have to assign a group of people, put our heads down, build that, [and] it'll get done when it gets done and we'll put it out when we think it's ready and it feels good. But in the meantime, why can't we just go, "Hey, this is a really cool idea, why don't we build something like time trials and then just put it out and run it for two weeks and if players like it, let's make it bigger and then put more out?"

And then of course, the third part of that was the stuff that I was talking about a little bit earlier, which is that we'll continue to expand the story. We'll continue to have content drops where it's like a new area opened up, new quests, or maybe we don't go that way? Maybe it's "Oh, hey, we added a bunch of new quests that kind of explain what's going on more. We added more things onto the world map, there's new points of interest that are worth you going and exploring. We added new tiles." So we tried to build this in a way that there was a lot of flexibility, that we didn't just get stuck into like, "Ok, here's your yearly expansion pack, there you go, good luck," so that players at least had reason to keep coming back in and checking it out and playing and feeling like that we were listening to them and putting stuff out.

Shacknews: That reminds me of something that you guys told me when I first saw Towerborne way back when, is that you wanted to take player feedback into consideration, you wanted to evolve the game alongside their feedback. So can you tell me about some of the more interesting suggestions that you think the team has received?

McLaren: This is the kind of thing where players will ask for anything and a lot of time, it's like, "I'm sorry, that's not the game we're building." There are other things where I think the hardest ones for me are the ones where the player is right, but I can't do it. What I mean by that is, it's not that it would never happen. It's just that when you look at the realities of running a company or making a game where it's like, "Hey, we have mouths to feed and we want this to last for a long time." If I do that, sure, I might get a short-term kudos from the player out of it, but it will not be sustainable from the perspective of like, "Well, we can't pay people." So that's kind of the hardest one and I think a great example of that is that we have players who really want widescreen support. That's something that we really want to do and there's something there with that. But the realistic spot that we're in is that we're still building the core of the game. We're still building a lot of these elements. I can't go and focus on that particular thing, because I just don't have a human available to go and do that, because they're setting up all of this support to make sure that it's going to run on Xbox and to make sure that that when we invite all of these Game Pass players in [that] the game is sustainable, and can function, and doesn't fall down under itself.

You know, there's so many things I think people don't necessarily realize how much there is to make sure that [the game] runs on a console well and is stable on a console. And so, really, the game of Tetris we're playing is, "Ok, does this piece of feedback align with something we're kind of working on now? Can we modify the thing?" I think the class mastery system's a great example, where a lot of players had tons of feedback on the Discord like, "Hey, it should feel like this and you should do this." And Isaac and the team were just kind of pouring through the feedback in those forums and taking notes, and Chris Mandell, our Lead Feature Designer, was looking at all that stuff and going, "What do we do here?" Then Shana Markham, our Design Director, she was helping them coordinate and go, "Well, these are all the things that we have," breaking them down into priorities and saying, "These are feedback things that are pertinent to what we're working on right now. These are feedback things that we think are actually really important and will make the game better, but we can't do right now. And then these are things that are nice to have, we want to do them, we'll put them in the bucket of, 'We have some free time, let's pull something out of that bucket and like put that in and do that sort of stuff.'"

So have this whole design team coordinating and looking at that stuff and I think a lot of the class mastery stuff, you'll see the health, the health potions, the mender flask were all a big piece that we did based off of feedback. Reworking the map a lot, there was a lot of feedback there, and then continuing to add more story. One of the big things that we got feedback on was like, you're doing a lot of environmental storytelling, but you're not doing a lot of specific "Hey, there's this whole questline." So we started to invest in that. With this new release, you'll see that we've shifted where we're still doing a lot of environmental storytelling, but we're shifting to starting to add more purposeful storytelling. And then over 2025, we'll continue to just hammer that and drop more of that stuff in.

Shacknews: My last question is that you've got this game ready to go on PC, you've got it ready to go for Xbox Game Preview, but you have made very clear that this is not version 1.0. What still needs to happen before the team is confident enough to hit that milestone?

McLaren: I think the overall goal here is a complete game loop. I feel like it would be disingenuous to launch the game, call it 1.0, and then throw the gates wide when it's very clear that the loop that we have now has kind of a hard end to it. You go and you do this thing, and then you're over it. If we were going to do that, we should have put it in a box, put it on a shelf, and said "Here you go," like you have a core experience that's going to end in this particular way.

We want to make sure that if a player is going to come in with the mindset of, number one, "I'm playing an online game," number two, "I'm investing a lot of time in this and I'm chasing a lot of different things," and then number three, "I'm paying money to participate in the store and buying cosmetics or buying the curio system and then investing time in that." I want to respect that. I know people have a lot of feelings about being online and so the kind of premise that we are putting forward is, "Here's where we are, honestly. Here's what we want you to be as a player, honestly. We wanna hear your feedback. We wanna continue to build out in-game."

I think in-game is a really critical piece. If it's not totally ready to go at 1.0, at least it's the promise of, "Hey, we've put all of these pieces together and then the first major update after 1.0 will introduce the full [gameplay] loop and there's so many cool things to do." But we want to make sure that the story feels rounded out. We want to make sure that we have added new content for you that makes sense... like if I'm investing in this, this is where a 1.0 should be, so I think economy and a deeper itemization system are the big things.

Then we want to add a few more social things for players to be able to connect together, engage with each other, and do some cool stuff. I don't want to say what they are. I think you can surmise what they would be from the things that I'm implying. We're always shifting the little pieces around, but you know more robust and making sure that your time and your energy investment feels like a 1.0. I'm not like, "Gee, thanks for shipping me a jank early access title and calling it 1.0, bro, really appreciate that." That's what we don't want to hear.

Towerborne is available on Xbox Game Preview starting today. It is also available on PC through Steam Early Access.