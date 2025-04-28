All upgrade materials & where to find them - Marathon Where to find all materials for Faction upgrades and vendor unlocks in Marathon.

Marathon is full of materials for players to find and collect. These materials are used to unlock the various Faction upgrades, granting players access to more storage options, gear, and attribute bonuses. Actually finding materials while in a match can be difficult at the best of times, especially if you don’t know where to look. Use the following table to quickly and easily find material spawn locations so you can get in, loot, and get out.

All upgrade material locations

Marathon’s materials spawn in set named locations across all maps. While not every material is on each map, most have a few potential places where you can find them. You will need to head to the location and begin searching containers, as the exact position of a material is random (it might appear in a specific container during one match and then not appear there the next).

All Materials Name Location Usage Aluminum Rods Perimeter Station

Hauler Arms Locker CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Anomalous Plasma Locked Rooms - Superior +

UESC Incursion

Intercept CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Upgrades Basic Xerogel Dire Marsh Quarantine

Greenhouse Tool Cart Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Encrypted Drive Dire Marsh Algae Ponds

AI Uplink Core Storage

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + NuCaloric Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Biogenic Alloy Locked Rooms - Superior +

UESC Incursion

Intercept Traxus Upgrades Combat Xerogel UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Expanded Processor Perimeter North Relay

South Relay Core Storage

Locked rooms - Deluxe + CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Upgrades Flex Processor UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + CyberAcme Upgrades

CyberAcme Vendor Unlocks Hydrocarbon Rubber Perimeter Station

Overflow Arms Locker CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Micro Processor Perimeter North Relay

South Relay Core Storage CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks Steel Rods Perimeter Station

Hauler Arms Locker

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Synthetic Rubber Perimeter Station

Overflow Arms Locker

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Symbiote Rubber UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Lab Xerogel Dire Marsh Quarantine

Greenhouse Tool Cart

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Spark Leaf Dire Marsh AI Uplink

Greenhouse Grassy Areas CyberAcme Upgrades Papaver Bloom Grassy Areas

Locked Rooms - Superior +

UESC Incursion Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Storage Drive Dire Marsh Algae Ponds

AI Uplink Core Storage NuCaloric Upgades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Coherence Drive UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + NuCaloric Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Organic Lens Dire Marsh Quarantine

Bio-Research Bioprinter NuCaloric Upgrades

Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Dynamic Lens Dire Marsh Quarantine

Bio-Research Bioprinter

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + NuCaloric Upgrades

Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Smart Lens UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Plastic Filament Perimeter North Relay

South Relay Bioprinter NuCaloric Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Conductive Filament Perimeter North Relay

South Relay Bioprinter

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + NuCaloric Upgrades

Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Biofilament UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + NuCaloric Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Nanocomposites Dire Marsh Bio-Research

Field Maintenance Medical Cabinet NuCaloric Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Nanotruss UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + NuCaloric Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Carbon Wire Perimeter Hauler

South Relay Munitions Crate Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Polymer Wire Perimeter Hauler

South Relay Munitions Crate

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Molecular Wire UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Putty Explosive Dire Marsh Complex

Field Maintenance Munitions Crate Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Gel Explosive Dire Marsh Complex

Field Maintenance Munitions Crate

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Liquid Explosive UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Chitin Sample Tick Nests NuCaloric Upgrades Fungal Growth Watery Areas NuCaloric Upgrades

Traxus Upgrades Regen Resin UESC Incursion

Locked Rooms - Superior + Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks Shell ID High-Value Target

Supply Drop CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Upgrades

Traxus Upgrades Synchronizer UESC CyberAcme Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks

MIDA Vendor Unlocks Tarax Seed Dire Marsh AI Uplink

Greenhouse Grassy Areas

Locked Rooms - Deluxe + NuCaloric Upgrades

Traxus Upgrades

NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks

Traxus Vendor Unlocks

Material rarity

Materials are split into a few different rarity tiers, just like gear. The lower the tier, the easier it will be to find. The opposite is also true: the rarer the material, the more difficult it will be to find, often requiring you to defeat high-value targets or unlock secured rooms. Additionally, items will take up progressively more space based on their rarity:

Color Rarity Slots needed to carry Gray Standard 1 Green Enhanced 1 Blue Deluxe 2 Purple Superior 4 Yellow Prestige 8

Finding materials in Marathon is going to take a lot of work. Try to focus on what you need at a given time, as vault space is limited when first starting out. However, if you do find a Superior or Prestige material, it’s always worth grabbing it and heading to the exfil immediately. Take a look at our Marathon page for more help during the alpha, beta, and full release.