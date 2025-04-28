New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All upgrade materials & where to find them - Marathon

Where to find all materials for Faction upgrades and vendor unlocks in Marathon.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Marathon is full of materials for players to find and collect. These materials are used to unlock the various Faction upgrades, granting players access to more storage options, gear, and attribute bonuses. Actually finding materials while in a match can be difficult at the best of times, especially if you don’t know where to look. Use the following table to quickly and easily find material spawn locations so you can get in, loot, and get out.

All upgrade material locations

Marathon’s materials spawn in set named locations across all maps. While not every material is on each map, most have a few potential places where you can find them. You will need to head to the location and begin searching containers, as the exact position of a material is random (it might appear in a specific container during one match and then not appear there the next).

All Materials
Name Location Usage
Aluminum Rods Perimeter
  • Station
  • Hauler
Arms Locker
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Anomalous Plasma Locked Rooms - Superior +
UESC Incursion
Intercept
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
Basic Xerogel Dire Marsh
  • Quarantine
  • Greenhouse
Tool Cart
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Encrypted Drive Dire Marsh
  • Algae Ponds
  • AI Uplink
Core Storage
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Biogenic Alloy Locked Rooms - Superior +
UESC Incursion
Intercept
  • Traxus Upgrades
Combat Xerogel UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Expanded Processor Perimeter
  • North Relay
  • South Relay
Core Storage
Locked rooms - Deluxe +
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
Flex Processor UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • CyberAcme Vendor Unlocks
Hydrocarbon Rubber Perimeter
  • Station
  • Overflow
Arms Locker
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Micro Processor Perimeter
  • North Relay
  • South Relay
Core Storage
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
Steel Rods Perimeter
  • Station
  • Hauler
Arms Locker
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Synthetic Rubber Perimeter
  • Station
  • Overflow
Arms Locker
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Symbiote Rubber UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Lab Xerogel Dire Marsh
  • Quarantine
  • Greenhouse
Tool Cart
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Spark Leaf Dire Marsh
  • AI Uplink
  • Greenhouse
Grassy Areas
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
Papaver Bloom Grassy Areas
Locked Rooms - Superior +
UESC Incursion
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Storage Drive Dire Marsh
  • Algae Ponds
  • AI Uplink
Core Storage
  • NuCaloric Upgades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Coherence Drive UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Organic Lens Dire Marsh
  • Quarantine
  • Bio-Research
Bioprinter
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Dynamic Lens Dire Marsh
  • Quarantine
  • Bio-Research
Bioprinter
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Smart Lens UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Plastic Filament Perimeter
  • North Relay
  • South Relay
Bioprinter
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Conductive Filament Perimeter
  • North Relay
  • South Relay
Bioprinter
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Biofilament UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Nanocomposites Dire Marsh
  • Bio-Research
  • Field Maintenance
Medical Cabinet
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Nanotruss UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Carbon Wire Perimeter
  • Hauler
  • South Relay
Munitions Crate
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Polymer Wire Perimeter
  • Hauler
  • South Relay
Munitions Crate
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Molecular Wire UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Putty Explosive Dire Marsh
  • Complex
  • Field Maintenance
Munitions Crate
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Gel Explosive Dire Marsh
  • Complex
  • Field Maintenance
Munitions Crate
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Liquid Explosive UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Chitin Sample Tick Nests
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
Fungal Growth Watery Areas
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • Traxus Upgrades
Regen Resin UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
Shell ID High-Value Target
Supply Drop
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • Traxus Upgrades
Synchronizer UESC
  • CyberAcme Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks
  • MIDA Vendor Unlocks
Tarax Seed Dire Marsh
  • AI Uplink
  • Greenhouse
Grassy Areas
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
  • NuCaloric Upgrades
  • Traxus Upgrades
  • NuCaloric Vendor Unlocks
  • Traxus Vendor Unlocks

Material rarity

Materials are split into a few different rarity tiers, just like gear. The lower the tier, the easier it will be to find. The opposite is also true: the rarer the material, the more difficult it will be to find, often requiring you to defeat high-value targets or unlock secured rooms. Additionally, items will take up progressively more space based on their rarity:

Color Rarity Slots needed to carry
Gray Standard 1
Green Enhanced 1
Blue Deluxe 2
Purple Superior 4
Yellow Prestige 8

Finding materials in Marathon is going to take a lot of work. Try to focus on what you need at a given time, as vault space is limited when first starting out. However, if you do find a Superior or Prestige material, it’s always worth grabbing it and heading to the exfil immediately. Take a look at our Marathon page for more help during the alpha, beta, and full release.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

