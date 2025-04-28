All upgrade materials & where to find them - Marathon
Where to find all materials for Faction upgrades and vendor unlocks in Marathon.
Marathon is full of materials for players to find and collect. These materials are used to unlock the various Faction upgrades, granting players access to more storage options, gear, and attribute bonuses. Actually finding materials while in a match can be difficult at the best of times, especially if you don’t know where to look. Use the following table to quickly and easily find material spawn locations so you can get in, loot, and get out.
All upgrade material locations
Marathon’s materials spawn in set named locations across all maps. While not every material is on each map, most have a few potential places where you can find them. You will need to head to the location and begin searching containers, as the exact position of a material is random (it might appear in a specific container during one match and then not appear there the next).
|Name
|Location
|Usage
|Aluminum Rods
|Perimeter
|
|Anomalous Plasma
|Locked Rooms - Superior +
UESC Incursion
Intercept
|
|Basic Xerogel
|Dire Marsh
|
|Encrypted Drive
|Dire Marsh
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Biogenic Alloy
|Locked Rooms - Superior +
UESC Incursion
Intercept
|
|Combat Xerogel
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Expanded Processor
|Perimeter
Locked rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Flex Processor
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Hydrocarbon Rubber
|Perimeter
|
|Micro Processor
|Perimeter
|
|Steel Rods
|Perimeter
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Synthetic Rubber
|Perimeter
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Symbiote Rubber
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Lab Xerogel
|Dire Marsh
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Spark Leaf
|Dire Marsh
|
|Papaver Bloom
|Grassy Areas
Locked Rooms - Superior +
UESC Incursion
|
|Storage Drive
|Dire Marsh
|
|Coherence Drive
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Organic Lens
|Dire Marsh
|
|Dynamic Lens
|Dire Marsh
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Smart Lens
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Plastic Filament
|Perimeter
|
|Conductive Filament
|Perimeter
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Biofilament
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Nanocomposites
|Dire Marsh
|
|Nanotruss
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Carbon Wire
|Perimeter
|
|Polymer Wire
|Perimeter
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Molecular Wire
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Putty Explosive
|Dire Marsh
|
|Gel Explosive
|Dire Marsh
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
|Liquid Explosive
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Chitin Sample
|Tick Nests
|
|Fungal Growth
|Watery Areas
|
|Regen Resin
|UESC Incursion
Locked Rooms - Superior +
|
|Shell ID
|High-Value Target
Supply Drop
|
|Synchronizer
|UESC
|
|Tarax Seed
|Dire Marsh
Locked Rooms - Deluxe +
|
Material rarity
Materials are split into a few different rarity tiers, just like gear. The lower the tier, the easier it will be to find. The opposite is also true: the rarer the material, the more difficult it will be to find, often requiring you to defeat high-value targets or unlock secured rooms. Additionally, items will take up progressively more space based on their rarity:
|Color
|Rarity
|Slots needed to carry
|Gray
|Standard
|1
|Green
|Enhanced
|1
|Blue
|Deluxe
|2
|Purple
|Superior
|4
|Yellow
|Prestige
|8
Finding materials in Marathon is going to take a lot of work. Try to focus on what you need at a given time, as vault space is limited when first starting out. However, if you do find a Superior or Prestige material, it’s always worth grabbing it and heading to the exfil immediately. Take a look at our Marathon page for more help during the alpha, beta, and full release.
