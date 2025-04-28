The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered already crossed 4 million players The remaster caught fans by surprise with a great graphical update, QoL updates, cheeky nods to iconic things, and even a little new content.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered may have caught us by surprise, but it didn’t stop it from selling oodles of copies. According to Bethesda, over 4 million players were eager to return to Tamriel and thwart Mehrunes Dagon’s machinations, making the remaster an instant hit.

Bethesda shared the details of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered’s sales on the studio social media channel. There, the group thanked players for their support in achieving such a quick sales milestone.

“We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered,” the team wrote. “Thank you!”

We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you!



[image or embed] — Bethesda Game Studios (@bethesdastudios.com) April 25, 2025 at 5:14 PM

The writing was on the wall for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion for quite a while, but it was still a delightful surprise to see the game get a surprise launch last week. The improvements to the game are many. It’s got a crisp new look, features quite a bit of QoL improvements, and is even cheeky enough to leave certain old silly things intact.

With 4 million already having jumped in, it seems fans have made their want for more Elder Scrolls quite clear. Stay tuned to The Elder Scrolls series topic for more coverage and updates.