Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been rated for the Nintendo Switch 2 The rating was spotted on the Saudi Arabian national games rating boards, which suggests a Switch 2 announcement may be coming soon.

With the Nintendo Switch 2’s release not far off in June 2025, a lot of developers and publishers are preparing their games for the new era of Nintendo. It seems Bandai Namco may be preparing its successful Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero for the platform, While it hasn’t had an official Switch 2 announcement yet, the game just received a rating on the Saudi Arabian national entertainment ratings board.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Media Regulation posted a rating for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero this last weekend, as shared by Gematsu. The game has been on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC since October 2024, but no word on Switch 2 had been announced up to this point. If the rating on the Saudi Arabian board is to be believed, that announcement is probably imminent.

تجربة القتال في أحدث ألعاب

"DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO"

متوفرة على نينتندو سويتش2، بمعارك ثلاثية الأبعاد، وقصص تتغير حسب اختياراتك.



حصلت اللعبة على تصنيف 12 فما فوق.#تصنيف_الألعاب

الهيئة العامة لـ #تنظيم_الإعلام pic.twitter.com/OytTUVFWcJ — التصنيف العمري للألعاب الإلكترونية (@Gmedia_Games) April 28, 2025

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was a huge win for Bandai Namco in 2024. The game caught fans and newcomers in a big way with over 100 characters, a solid run of the entire series, what-if scenarios, and dream battle opportunities galore. It’s was enough to earn it a solid Shacknews review, among praise from many other critics and players.

With the possibility of Sparking! Zero on Switch 2 looming, stay tuned for official announcements and confirmations on the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero topic here at Shacknews.