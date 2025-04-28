ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 572 The joy of Kirby continues on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough. We have been making progress during the playthrough but there is plenty left to do. During the last Kirby and the Forgotten Land episode, we made our way out to the Originull Wasteland, the desert area of the game. It was a tough ride but we managed to make our way to the boss of the Original Wasteland, the Sillydillo.

He was a tough fight but we found a way to take him down. This evening, we’ll take on the power-up challenge levels of the Original Wasteland and go back and collect all the captured Waddle Dees of the level. After doing all that, we’ll make our way to the next world, the Redgar Forbidden Lands. The further we get in our journey, the tougher it will be so stay tuned. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough.

Wouldn't want to run into this guy in a dark alley!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough. There will be a new playthrough starting up on Tuesday night and I'm always open to suggestions. However, no 1080 Snowboarding because we tried that last week and it was a disaster.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. Last week the Nintendo Switch 2 preorders went live. You probably know by now that the whole thing was an epic disaster. I was able to preorder the system but it was tough to get the job done. Swing by The Stevetendo Show and I’ll share my experience as well as what retailers and Nintendo could do to not have things like this happen again in the future.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.