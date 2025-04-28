New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 crosses 1 million units sold

The hot new RPG from Sandfall Interactive has also achieved more than 120,000 concurrent players on Steam.
TJ Denzer
Image via Sandfall Interactive
2

We’re through the first weekend since Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s release, and the game continues to achieve sales and player milestones. As of April 27, 2025, Clair Obscur sold over 1 million copies, marking a major achievement for the new RPG.

Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive shared these details on Clair Obscur’s social media channel over the weekend. It was on Sunday, April 27, that the game hit its 1 million unit milestone. That’s not all, however. Clair Obscur has also achieved a concurrent player count on Steam of over 120,000 players, as recorded by SteamDB.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is, quite simply, knocking it out of the park on all fronts. The game has seen nothing but praise from critics and players alike since its release. It also earned itself a high-scoring review here at Shacknews for its enjoyable characters and engaging systems. The team doesn’t seem to have expected such a turnout for the game, but they’re thrilled to see it nonetheless, and it bodes well for future projects for Sandfall Interactive.

With such a solid early start in the books, it will be interesting to see just where Clair Obscur peaks, especially in Game of the Year conversations late in 2025. For more updates and coverage, stay tuned to the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 topic.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

