New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Elden Ring crosses 30 million units sold

FromSoftware will port Elden Ring to Switch 2 this year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
1

Elden Ring just recently celebrated its third anniversary, and open-world soulslike continues to find new audiences. FromSoftware has announced that Elden Ring has officially sold 30 million units worldwide.

FromSoftware announced the newest sales milestone for Elden Ring in a post on X. In the brief statement, the studio thanked everyone who has played the game since its March 2022 release. Elden Ring was already FromSoftware’s best-selling game, and it continues to build on that record.

Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

Source: Bandai Namco

Sales of Elden Ring were bolstered by the 2024 release of Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion that added a new region, new weapons, and a slew of bosses to fight. Earlier this month, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, which will likely bring another sales bump for the game when it arrives.

Elden Ring continues to be one of the most successful games of the decade, and will soon receive a multiplayer-focused spinoff with Elden Ring Nightreign in May. After that, FromSoftware will deliver The Duskbloods as a Switch 2 exclusive in 2026.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola