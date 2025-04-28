Elden Ring crosses 30 million units sold FromSoftware will port Elden Ring to Switch 2 this year.

Elden Ring just recently celebrated its third anniversary, and open-world soulslike continues to find new audiences. FromSoftware has announced that Elden Ring has officially sold 30 million units worldwide.

FromSoftware announced the newest sales milestone for Elden Ring in a post on X. In the brief statement, the studio thanked everyone who has played the game since its March 2022 release. Elden Ring was already FromSoftware’s best-selling game, and it continues to build on that record.



Source: Bandai Namco

Sales of Elden Ring were bolstered by the 2024 release of Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion that added a new region, new weapons, and a slew of bosses to fight. Earlier this month, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, which will likely bring another sales bump for the game when it arrives.

Elden Ring continues to be one of the most successful games of the decade, and will soon receive a multiplayer-focused spinoff with Elden Ring Nightreign in May. After that, FromSoftware will deliver The Duskbloods as a Switch 2 exclusive in 2026.