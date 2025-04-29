Warframe Galleon of Ghouls event start and end dates The Ghouls have turned on Vay Hek, and he's asking for help. Are you willing to put your enmity aside for one of Warframe's most annoying bosses?

The Galleon of Ghouls event in Warframe will task us with something very interesting. All those weapons and abilities you have spent years gathering and perfecting? Saw goodbye, as just for this event, you'll be embracing a set weapon as you hunt down your enemy.

Galleon of Ghouls event start and end dates in Warframe

For three weekends, a tactical alert will be available that requires us to load into a Galleon with a Volatile Ogris to capture a Ghoul. That's right! None of your usual weapons or abilities or anything like that, just a weapon that does large area-of-effect damage, and it also inflicts damage on you. You are going to be relying on health regen mods a lot in this one, I think.

First weekend: Friday, May 2 at 11 a.m. ET until Monday, May 5 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, May 2 at 11 a.m. ET until Monday, May 5 at 11 a.m. ET Second weekend: Friday, May 9 at 11 a.m. ET until Monday, May 12 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, May 9 at 11 a.m. ET until Monday, May 12 at 11 a.m. ET Third weekend: Friday, May 16 at 11 a.m. ET until Monday, May 19 at 11 a.m. ET

Up for grabs will be some new weapons, the Tak and Lug Sword and Shield combo, and the Tonkkatt, which are new Tonfas.

