What is the start date of Nightwave: Nora's Mix Vol. 9? - Warframe
When you are out there among the stars, Nora and her Nightwave will keep you focused on the mission in Warframe.
If Warframe ever got a true anime, I'd like to think Nora would be there, chatting to us softly across the cosmos, helping us put right whatever is wrong in the Origin System. As it stands, we just get to enjoy her giving us free goodies, with more on the way in the upcoming Nightwave Nora's Mic Vol. 9.
Nora’s Mix Vol. 9 begins on May 21 at 2 pm ET with new and returning rewards for us to work toward. As always, the rules remain the same. There will be a range of daily and weekly challenges for us to compete, which will earn us points. Those points will go toward an overall Nightwave Rank, and each rank increase will grant us a reward.
You can find all the rewards listed below:
- Xaku Raya Skin
- Xaku Raya Helmet
- Arca Titron Raya Skin
- Burston Raya Skin
- Parallax Raya Skin
- Epitaph Raya Skin
- Raya Sigma Syandana
- Raya Orbitus Sigil
- Raya Xaku Glyph
- Raya Aurora Ephemera
- Neura Kavat Gene-Masking Kit
- Neura Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit
- Cogna Operator Collection
- Umbra Forma
- Arcane Fury (x3)
- Shotgun Riven Mod
- Veiled Riven Cipher
- Spontaneous Singularity Weapon Mod
- Pain Points Weapon Mod
- Orokin Catalyst (x2)
- 3 Forma Bundle
- Warframe Slot
- Weapon Slots
- Frakta Shoulder Guard
- 350 Nora’s Mix Vol. 9 Creds
Xaku fans are eating well this time out, as we get a whole new skin, and it looks very nice, too. There are also a lot of cosmetics for this run of Nightwave, which is great news. Fashion Frame is very much a thing in Warframe, and looking good while beating up Vay Hek never gets old. We don't really have any info on the weapon mods included right now, but Pain Points and Spontaneous Singularity both sound like they will be worth exploring.
