What is the start date of Nightwave: Nora's Mix Vol. 9? - Warframe When you are out there among the stars, Nora and her Nightwave will keep you focused on the mission in Warframe.

If Warframe ever got a true anime, I'd like to think Nora would be there, chatting to us softly across the cosmos, helping us put right whatever is wrong in the Origin System. As it stands, we just get to enjoy her giving us free goodies, with more on the way in the upcoming Nightwave Nora's Mic Vol. 9.

Nora’s Mix Vol. 9 begins on May 21 at 2 pm ET with new and returning rewards for us to work toward. As always, the rules remain the same. There will be a range of daily and weekly challenges for us to compete, which will earn us points. Those points will go toward an overall Nightwave Rank, and each rank increase will grant us a reward.

You can find all the rewards listed below:

Xaku Raya Skin

Xaku Raya Helmet

Arca Titron Raya Skin

Burston Raya Skin

Parallax Raya Skin

Epitaph Raya Skin

Raya Sigma Syandana

Raya Orbitus Sigil

Raya Xaku Glyph

Raya Aurora Ephemera

Neura Kavat Gene-Masking Kit

Neura Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit

Cogna Operator Collection

Umbra Forma

Arcane Fury (x3)

Shotgun Riven Mod

Veiled Riven Cipher

Spontaneous Singularity Weapon Mod

Pain Points Weapon Mod

Orokin Catalyst (x2)

3 Forma Bundle

Warframe Slot

Weapon Slots

Frakta Shoulder Guard

350 Nora’s Mix Vol. 9 Creds

Xaku fans are eating well this time out, as we get a whole new skin, and it looks very nice, too. There are also a lot of cosmetics for this run of Nightwave, which is great news. Fashion Frame is very much a thing in Warframe, and looking good while beating up Vay Hek never gets old. We don't really have any info on the weapon mods included right now, but Pain Points and Spontaneous Singularity both sound like they will be worth exploring.

