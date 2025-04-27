New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marathon interactive maps are now live on Shackmaps

Find the best loot, the ideal exfil spots, Intercepts, UESC Incursions, and High-Value Target locations on our ever-growing Marathon interactive maps.
Bungie
Need an interactive map for Marathon? We’ve got you covered over on Shackmaps. The game might just be in alpha at the moment, but learning where everything is including general loot locations, events, targets, and more, is incredibly important.

A zoomed-in view of the Dire Marsh map in Marathon
Click the image to go directly to the Marathon interactive maps starting page.
Source: Shackmaps

Though just in its infancy, our Marathon maps are set to grow and evolve as we dig deeper into the alpha and as the game heads toward a beta and eventually its full release. At the onset, you’ll find named locations for the two maps currently available in the game: Perimeter and Dire Marsh. Before long, you’ll also find the Outpost and the UESC Marathon maps and whatever delightful secrets they hold.

Bear in mind, that because Marathon is still in alpha, these maps and the locations are subject to change. There might be slight differences between now and full release, but we’ll be ensuring the maps are updated when the time comes.

Anticipate seeing some general advice of where to find Faction upgrade materials, Faction-related quests and objectives, locations where better gear might spawn, and even where to find Intercept, UESC Incursion, and High-Value Target zones.

Stop by Shackmaps and take a look at the Marathon interactive maps before you load into your next match.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

