Owlchemy Labs CEO talks Hexas DLC and hand-tracking tech We got to speak with the Dimension Double Shift devs about the new DLC, VR tech, and what's on the horizon.

The team at Owlchemy Labs has always been hard at work in the virtual reality space. They realeased the Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator games on the Apple Vision Pro and have since launched Dimension Double Shift. We recently sat down with the CEO of Owlchemy Labs, Andrew Eiche, to discuss the game’s new DLC, hand-tracking technology, and what comes next for the company.

Prior to release, the team issued a small beta, which they assumed would be of interest to a small group of people. Turns out, the beta attracted half a million downloads, which delighted the team.

When it comes to advancing the technology of VR, Owlchemy Labs has been at the forefront of innovation. The team has worked with hand tracking in the past and we needed to learn more. Eiche says that the landscape of hand-tracking is always changing, “You’re marrying three technologies together. The HMD manufacturer has their implementation, then it goes into Unity who has some implementation, and then we build on top of that.” Eiche goes on to note that the early days of hand-tracking are kind of like being in the early days of controllers.

There’s a lot of valuable insight in our interview with Andrew Eiche. He talks about how VR isn’t out of conversation, as generation alpha is playing it. Much like the NES, the consumer base ages up, so for Eiche, he thinks we’re going to see VR become more mainstream as the kids become adults and look for more VR experiences. Be sure to watch the whole interview and then swing by the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more dev chats.