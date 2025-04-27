Soldier 76 build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get the most from Soldier 76 in Stadium mode.

A strong Overwatch 2 Stadium Soldier 76 build makes an already formidable hero even more powerful. Soldier 76's well-rounded power options increase everything from his healing capabilities to how much damage his primary fire attack does, and you can even turn him into a third support unit with the right setup.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Soldier 76 build lists some of his best powers and the items that help you get the most from them.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Soldier 76

Soldier 76 gets a strong set of powers, with several winning combinations. We've opted for a hybrid that increases his personal damage and helps keep nearby allies alive for longer. Chaingun practically melts opponents with smaller health pools, and it lets Soldier 76 take on tanks effectively as well. On Me keeps him from being tied to a single location just to heal, which takes the pressure off positioning and your healers, and Frontliners makes it a little easier for your allies to stay alive when Soldier's around.

We opted for Biotic Bullseye at the end to help keep Chaingun going for longer without Soldier having to reload. However, since it does rely on critical hits, you may find another power more suitable, such as Cratered, which buffs Helix Rocket damage.

Chaingun – While continuously firing Pulse Rifle, each shot grants 0.5 percent weapon power, stacking up to 100 times. Stacks reset when you stop firing

– While continuously firing Pulse Rifle, each shot grants 0.5 percent weapon power, stacking up to 100 times. Stacks reset when you stop firing On Me – Biotic Field moves with you and grants 20 percent increased max health while active

– Biotic Field moves with you and grants 20 percent increased max health while active Frontliners – Allies in range of your Biotic Field when it spawns gain Overhealth equal to 40 percent of your max life for three seconds

– Allies in range of your Biotic Field when it spawns gain Overhealth equal to 40 percent of your max life for three seconds Biotic Bullseye – While in the Biotic Field, critical hits restore 10 percent max ammo and extend the field's duration by 0.5 seconds, up to five seconds

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Soldier 76

Soldier 76's best items increase his Biotic Field's capabilities and raise his weapon power even further. He has fewer unique items compared to other heroes, which leaves you room to use generic buffs instead. Weapon power is his most important attribute, even if you don't use the Chaingun ability, so focus on items that boost that and attack speed. Lifesteal can also work, if Biotic Field isn't healing you enough.

Pulse Converter – +five percent attack speed, +five percent cooldown reduction. Helix Rocket damage restores 20 percent of your ammo

– +five percent attack speed, +five percent cooldown reduction. Helix Rocket damage restores 20 percent of your ammo Battery Pack – +10 percent ability power and +30 percent Biotic Field direction

– +10 percent ability power and +30 percent Biotic Field direction Rapid Response Radius – +10 percent ability power, +30 percent Biotic Field radius. Biotic Field heals allies below 50 percent life for 20 percent more

– +10 percent ability power, +30 percent Biotic Field radius. Biotic Field heals allies below 50 percent life for 20 percent more Talon Modification Module – +15 percent weapon power

– +15 percent weapon power Codebreaker – +15 percent weapon power. Ignore 50 percent of armor's damage reduction

– +15 percent weapon power. Ignore 50 percent of armor's damage reduction Custom Stock – +five percent weapon power and +10 percent ability power

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Soldier 76

A few normal items help increase Soldier 76's weapon power from the start. It's worth spending your initial Stadium Cash on these, and then you can sell them during the next round.

Compensator – +five percent weapon power

– +five percent weapon power Ammo Reserves – +20 percent max ammo

– +20 percent max ammo Plasma Converter – +five percent weapon lifesteal

For more help with Overwatch 2, check out our Ashe build, Cassidy build, Ana build, Kiriko build, Mercy build, Reinhardt build, Zarya build, Juno build, and D.Va build guides.