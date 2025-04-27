Juno build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get Juno up to speed in Stadium.

A good Overwatch 2 Stadium Juno build smoothes over the helpful healer's rough spots by boosting her output and letting her heal more allies, more often. Juno's Pulsar Torpedoes are her most important asset, and some of her powers improve not just how they heal, but how they hurt as well.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Juno build lists her best powers and the items that make them even more useful.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Juno

Juno can struggle to maintain a high level of healing compared to someone like Mercy or Moira, so a build that buffs her Pulsar Torpedoes is one of the best options for her. Offensive Juno builds that focus on her Mediblaster are valid, but only if your second healer is coordinated enough to actually do their job. If not, and the healing falls to Juno, you'll struggle to keep everyone healthy enough just with the Mediblaster.

Pulsar Plus is the most important power to add first, as having that extra use of the torpedoes makes a remarkable difference. This is one of the rare cases where the power you choose first really does matter, as Juno's healing – and the party's survivability – were quite different when we picked Pulsar Plus second. By the time you're able to add Cosmic Coolant, you'll also have access to a Rare-grade item that reduces Juno's cooldowns across the board, so she can use Pulsar Torpedoes regularly. Medicinal Missiles helps keep allies going for longer, and Hyper Healer is a useful way to top up your party while you're on the objective, when Hyper Ring isn't quite as helpful.

However, you may want to use Blink Boots instead. With the cooldown reduction item, you're almost always able to use Juno's dash, and it helps keep her out of harm's way more effectively.

Pulsar Plus – Pulsar Torpedoes gains one additional charge

– Pulsar Torpedoes gains one additional charge Cosmic Coolant – Pulsar Torpedoes' cooldown is reduced by one second for each target hit

– Pulsar Torpedoes' cooldown is reduced by one second for each target hit Medicinal Missiles – Pulsar Torpedoes heal for an extra 30 life and causes affected allies to receive 50 percent more healing for three seconds

– Pulsar Torpedoes heal for an extra 30 life and causes affected allies to receive 50 percent more healing for three seconds Hyper Healer – Allies affected by Hyper Ring gain 50 overhealth

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Juno

Juno's item selection helps improve her Pulsar Torpedoes even further, while reducing cooldown timers and letting her use those and her booster more frequently. Since this build is mostly about her Pulsar Torpedoes, ability power is the important stat to increase, though a bit of weapon power doesn't go amiss, either.

Lock-on Shield – +10 percent ability power. While aiming Pulsar Torpedoes, Juno gains overhealth equal to 50 percent of her max shields

– +10 percent ability power. While aiming Pulsar Torpedoes, Juno gains overhealth equal to 50 percent of her max shields Nano Cola – +20 percent ability power

– +20 percent ability power Wrist Wraps – +5 percent ability power and +10 percent attack speed

– +5 percent ability power and +10 percent attack speed Ironclad Exhaust Ports – +five percent cooldown reduction. When you use an ability, gain 25 overhealth for three seconds

– +five percent cooldown reduction. When you use an ability, gain 25 overhealth for three seconds Long-Range Blaster – +15 percent weapon power. Mediblaster deals 15 percent increased damage and healing to targets more than 12 meters away

– +15 percent weapon power. Mediblaster deals 15 percent increased damage and healing to targets more than 12 meters away Pulse Spike – +10 percent attack speed, +35 percent

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Juno

You can raise Juno's ability power even with normal items, and you can also buff her health, which is always in short supply. Armored Vest is useful as well. Juno already has plenty of armor, but more never hurts.

Shady Spectacles – +10 percent ability lifesteal

– +10 percent ability lifesteal Power Playbook – +10 percent ability power

– +10 percent ability power Winning Attitude – +25 health. Gain 15 percent ultimate charge when you die

– +25 health. Gain 15 percent ultimate charge when you die Armored Vest – +25 armor

For more help with Overwatch 2, check out our Ashe build, Cassidy build, Ana build, Kiriko build, Mercy build, Reinhardt build, Zarya build, and D.Va build guides.