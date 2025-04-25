Evening Reading - April 25, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. It's been a wild week with remasters, new hotnesses, and pre-order chaos. Let's close this week out with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Your weekly reminder to check out ShackMaps, our growing collection of video game maps to help enhance your gameplay experience!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Get ready to venture into the Cosmic Realm in DOOM: The Dark Ages. Check out this new trailer, first revealed by PlayStation!

Take some time to catch up with the latest Warframe devstream.

Take a look at some of the enemies that await in Double Dragon Revive.

A new story trailer for Dune: Awakening is up to go along with the announcement of a new large-scale beta, set to run from May 9-12.

And take a look at what to expect in Version 5.6 of Genshin Impact.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Starting on the right Foot

Live your best Foot Clan life.

Police Squad... In Color!

Probably the most underrated opening sequence ever comes to your favorite game.

Nothing but the Hotfix

YOU DIED... or did you? Check out these runs of Dark Souls 2 and 3.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

And sometimes, you really gotta go.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We go to GCW for one of the most memorable non-Wrestlemania moments of the weekend, as we check out the... ahem... highlights of Sabu's retirement match. I'm just happy the man's still alive to enjoy it.

Tonight in video game music

Enter the Marble Zone with this remix from Sonic the Hedgehog.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!