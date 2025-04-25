New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil 4 remake has sold over 10 million units since launch

Capcom went on to thank fans for helping the Resident Evil 4 remake become the fastest selling game in the entire franchise.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
2

This week, Capcom has announced a huge milestone for the Resident Evil 4 remake. The game has sold over 10 million copies and is now the fastest-selling game in the Resident Evil franchise.

The Capcom company shared details of the sales milestone in a press release on its investor relations website. There, the company shared a few different stats about the Resident Evil franchise’s sales so far:

  • Resident Evil VII: 15 million units sold
  • Resident Evil 2: 15 million sold
  • Resident Evil Village: 11 million sold
  • Resident Evil 3: 10 million sold
  • Resident Evil 4: 10 million sold

Meanwhile, the developing team behind the game was also allowed to share a message of thanks for the fans alongside a pretty funny little video of appreciation that can be seen below.

It’s worth noting that it’s not just that Resident Evil 4 broke 10 million units. It was also the fastest game to complete that milestone, achieving that milestone in just a little over 2 years. It was back in March 2023 that this game came out to massive praise from both players and critics alike, including achieving the first Shacknews 10 out of 10 that we’ve ever given. It would go on to win awards later in the year and has received even more cool content such as Ada Wong’s Separate Ways DLC.

With 10 million unit sales in the books, Resident Evil 4 remake, and Resident Evil 9 confirmed to be in development, stay tuned to the Resident Evil series topic for more news and coverage on the games.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

